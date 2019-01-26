How to search on forum based on words?

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How to search on forum based on words?
 
How to make a search on the forum (on CodeBase, Market, Articles, etc)
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/193510
How can I search for indicators and other elements in this forum?
How can I search for indicators and other elements in this forum?
  • 2017.05.29
  • www.mql5.com
How can I search for indicators in this forum? I need the Hodrick Prescott Filter for MT4. Please, if anyone can help me, I thank you in advance...
 

you can always use google directly, but using the site:blahblah command..


if you want to search this website, entirely, for "apples oranges", then search google like this:


site:mql5.com apples oranges

 
this way
 
Lauri P:
How to search on forum based on words?

MQL5 website search sucks...

I always use Google with the words you care, beginning with "mql5"... i.e.:

mql5 momentum indicator

In 99% of the time, the first search results come from the mql5.com, but as an extra benefit, you also have other websites that could help you a lot on your search quest...


;)

 
LOL, I do that too! Although I prefer DuckDuckGo to Google, actually any web search engine will do better (than mql5.com).
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