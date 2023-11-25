Specified account is already being used as a signal
Andi Sulkifli Pardi:
can anyone help me?
i get this message when i try to create signal
"Specified account already being used as a signal"
can anyone help me?
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Specified account already being used as a signal
Sergey Golubev, 2018.12.19 17:11It means that trading account (not this mql5 account) was used to provide the signals or to subscribe to the signal.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Specified account already being used as a signal
Sergey Golubev, 2018.12.19 17:25
Use the other account to create the signal.
This is from the Signal rules -
Andi Sulkifli Pardi:
Do not double/triple post.
I have deleted your other posts and moved the reply here.
I have the same problem. Is there any way to delete that early signal
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any body can help me?
so i have 2 account (mql5) , i already create signal for the first account but i realize i have issue with seller profile so i delete the signal and then i try to get approve as a seller for the second account (mql5) and it's approved, so i try to create new signal with the same account (trading account) and then i got this error "Specified account already being used as a signal".