Specified account is already being used as a signal

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any body can help me?

Specified account already being used as a signal


so i have 2 account (mql5) , i already create signal for the first account but i realize i have issue with seller profile so i delete the signal and then i try to get approve as a seller for the second account (mql5)  and it's approved, so i try to create new signal with the same account (trading account)  and then i got this error "Specified account already being used as a signal".
 
Andi Sulkifli Pardi:

i get this message when i try to create signal

"Specified account already being used as a signal"


can anyone help me?

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Specified account already being used as a signal

Sergey Golubev, 2018.12.19 17:11

It means that trading account (not this mql5 account) was used to provide the signals or to subscribe to the signal.
 
Andi Sulkifli Pardi:

Do not double/triple post.

I have deleted your other posts and moved the reply here.

 
I have the same problem. Is there any way to delete that early signal
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