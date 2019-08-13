mql5.comunity : authorization failed
type the correct login details and it would work.
Community tab in Metatrader?
- Your login = your forum login (revenus.automatiques in your case),
- and password is your forum password.
Sergey Golubev:
Community tab in Metatrader?
Community tab in Metatrader?
- Your login = your forum login (revenus.automatiques in your case),
- and password is your forum password.
Many Thanks Sergey, looks like I haven't recoverred from new years eve ;-)
That is so obvious I didn't even think about it.
Kenneth Parling:
type the correct login details and it would work.
type the correct login details and it would work.
Yep, thank you for the heads up :)
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Hi there !
Hope you are doing great and I wish you a happy and full-of-profits 2019 !
I just tried to login to my mql5 community in order to download my EAs and install the mql5 VPS on a new MT4 interface and there is no way I can get authorization although I have tried to enter it on several places.
also here :
and here :
Anybody has any hints ?
I tried to shut down MT4 and reopen but it doesn't change anything.
I have already managed in the past to connect to my mql5 account on my previous MT4 install and it did work OK.
THanks in advance.
Stefano.