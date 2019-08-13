mql5.comunity : authorization failed

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Hi there !


Hope you are doing great and I wish you a happy and full-of-profits 2019 !


I just tried to login to my mql5 community in order to download my EAs and install the mql5 VPS on a new MT4 interface and there is no way I can get authorization although I have tried to enter it on several places.

also here :

and here :


Anybody has any hints ?

I tried to shut down MT4 and reopen but it doesn't change anything.


I have already managed in the past to connect to my mql5 account on my previous MT4 install and it did work OK.


THanks in advance.

Stefano.

 
type the correct login details and it would work.
 

Community tab in Metatrader?

  • Your login = your forum login (revenus.automatiques in your case),
  • and password is your forum password.

 
Sergey Golubev:

Community tab in Metatrader?

  • Your login = your forum login (revenus.automatiques in your case),
  • and password is your forum password.

Many Thanks Sergey, looks like I haven't recoverred from new years eve ;-)

That is so obvious I didn't even think about it.

 
Kenneth Parling:
type the correct login details and it would work.

Yep, thank you for the heads up :)

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