Large slippage although using VPS
Network latency is an inevitable consequence of communicating data using world wide web.
Then there is also the slippage when opening a trade and closing a trade.
You can find a new broker with less slippage, by clicking on the slippage tab of the signal to find out.
I attach my vps journal herewith. You can see delay about 300 ms to copy the position. I already use MQL5 VPS and use the same broker as the trader's one. Any advice?
I see from your image about 2 ms which is fantastic ping!
I did not see 300 ms which is fine as well.
I see from your image about 2 ms which is fantastic ping!
I did not see 300 ms which is fine as well.
Please see
1.the time that trader opened position 01:10:02.906 and see the time that position copied to my account 01:10:03.125 . And the price differences 1.14160 (trader) vs 1.14148 (mine)
2.the time that trader closed position 03:20:41.532 and see the time that position copied to my account 03:20:41.813. And the price differences 1.14108(trader) vs 1.14121 (mine)
I got large slippage even though using MQL 5 VPS and same broker (ICMarkets). Is it normal?
01:10:02.906
01:10:03.125
906 and 125 are in ms (not the seconds), right?
I think it is related to your broker's account and for the time of the orders' execution.
Because from what I see - your VPS ping is 2.48 and it is really fantastic ping which can be used for high-frequency trading for example.
01:10:02.906
01:10:03.125
906 and 125 are in ms (not the seconds), right?
I think it is related to your broker's account and for the time of the orders' execution.
Because from what I see - your VPS ping is 2.48 and it is really fantastic ping which can be used for high-frequency trading for example.
Hello Sergey,
01:10:02.906 to 01:10:03.125 meaning there is more than 200 ms delay right? Is it normal case?
I think it is related to your broker's account and for the time of the orders' execution. -> We both have same broker. We use IC Markets ECN account.
For all position i have copied, the profit is only +/- 2 pips, while the trader's profit is 5 pips.
Any idea?
Hello Sergey,
01:10:02.906 to 01:10:03.125 meaning there is more than 200 ms delay right? Is it normal case?
I think it is related to your broker's account and for the time of the orders' execution. -> We both have same broker. We use IC Markets ECN account.
For all position i have copied, the profit is only +/- 2 pips, while the trader's profit is 5 pips.
Any idea?
I have no idea which technique the signal provider is using ... may be - scalping during the high impacted news events with big slippage, or pending orders trading news events ...
But it is related to your account/broker and execution time (related to the broker too).
If the signal provider is making the profit within 5 pips, and your profit/loss is about +/- 2 pips so it is better to select the other signal to subscribe.
Because not all the brokers are allowing such the trading technique sorry.
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I am following [...] signal since January 2019. I am using same broker as trader's broker (IC Markets) and already using Metatrader VPS.
I notice that the execution price on my account is not the same as execution price on trader's account. And I have told it to the trader and yes She said that there are pretty much differences.
The VPS is already connected, I already check VPS journal.
Has anyone experience it?
Thank you
Ivan