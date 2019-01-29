Large slippage although using VPS

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I am following [...] signal since January 2019. I am using same broker as trader's broker (IC Markets) and already using Metatrader VPS.

I notice that the execution price on my account is not the same as execution price on trader's account. And I have told it to the trader and yes She said that there are pretty much differences.

The VPS is already connected, I already check VPS journal.

Has anyone experience it?


Thank you

Ivan

[Deleted]  

Network latency is an inevitable consequence of communicating data using world wide web.

Then there is also the slippage when opening a trade and closing a trade. 

You can find a new broker with less slippage, by clicking on the slippage tab of the signal to find out.

 


I attach my vps journal herewith. You can see delay about 300 ms to copy the position. I already use MQL5 VPS and use the same broker as the trader's one. Any advice?

 
ivanyuwono:


I attach my vps journal herewith. You can see delay about 300 ms to copy the position. I already use MQL5 VPS and use the same broker as the trader's one. Any advice?

I see from your image about 2 ms which is fantastic ping!
I did not see 300 ms which is fine as well.

 
Sergey Golubev:

I see from your image about 2 ms which is fantastic ping!
I did not see 300 ms which is fine as well.

Please see

Compare

1.the time that trader opened position 01:10:02.906  and see the time that position copied to my account 01:10:03.125 .  And the price differences 1.14160 (trader) vs 1.14148 (mine)

2.the time that trader closed position 03:20:41.532  and see the time that position copied to my account 03:20:41.813.  And the price differences 1.14108(trader) vs 1.14121 (mine)


I got large slippage even though using MQL 5 VPS and same broker (ICMarkets).  Is it normal?

 

01:10:02.906
01:10:03.125

906 and 125 are in ms (not the seconds), right?

I think it is related to your broker's account and for the time of the orders' execution.
Because from what I see - your VPS ping is 2.48 and it is really fantastic ping which can be used for high-frequency trading for example.

 
Sergey Golubev:

01:10:02.906
01:10:03.125

906 and 125 are in ms (not the seconds), right?

I think it is related to your broker's account and for the time of the orders' execution.
Because from what I see - your VPS ping is 2.48 and it is really fantastic ping which can be used for high-frequency trading for example.

Hello Sergey,


01:10:02.906 to 01:10:03.125  meaning there is more than 200 ms delay right? Is it normal case? 

I think it is related to your broker's account and for the time of the orders' execution. -> We both have same broker. We use IC Markets ECN account.

For all position i have copied, the profit is only +/- 2 pips,  while the trader's profit is 5 pips. 

Any idea?

 
ivanyuwono:

Hello Sergey,


01:10:02.906 to 01:10:03.125  meaning there is more than 200 ms delay right? Is it normal case? 

I think it is related to your broker's account and for the time of the orders' execution. -> We both have same broker. We use IC Markets ECN account.

For all position i have copied, the profit is only +/- 2 pips,  while the trader's profit is 5 pips. 

Any idea?

I have no idea which technique the signal provider is using ... may be - scalping during the high impacted news events with big slippage, or pending orders trading news events ...
But it is related to your account/broker and execution time (related to the broker too).

If the signal provider is making the profit within 5 pips, and your profit/loss is about +/- 2 pips so it is better to select the other signal to subscribe.
Because not all the brokers are allowing such the trading technique sorry.

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