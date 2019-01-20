Backtesting Results
You can trust backtesting results in case it is made using Metatrader 5 with 'every tick based on real ticks' (but it is trusted on particular broker you are testing with - because of real ticks of this particular data/quotes of the broker).
And it will be same as you are live trading it during the period of backtesting for example.
But it is "questionable" concerning MT4 (you can trust or not - up to you).
As I know - some traders convert their EAs to MT5 just to backtest and to optimize the settings (only because 'every tick based on real ticks').
Please find the explanation below (quotes from some old post as an example) -
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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
whiteking, 2017.02.15 01:52What actually strategy tester function?
I am use mt4 but don't try and know what for straregy tester used
You can read this article (TESTING TRADING STRATEGIES ON REAL TICKS).
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Just an example -
MT4 and very old builds of MT5: I optimized the EAs from this thread just to find good settings for the pair, I was backtesting them, and I traded on demo for some time just to be sure that EAs are profitable.
With new builds of MT5: I will optimize the EAs from this thread to find the settings, and I will backtesting them with 'every tick based on real ticks' - and it will be same as trading by those EA on real account for many months or years!
Thanks a lot Sergey :) !
Interesting!
I back tet but only my own trades on Trading View.
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Hi, I have developed a software that finds patterns and trends in big data. Currently, I have try it on the Future Markets and it finds “tons” of interesting backtesting results.
However, I have no experience in Live Trading – Can I trust the backtesting results or is there something else I should consider before launching the setups?