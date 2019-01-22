IS IT POSSIBLE to code this idea?

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Hello all pro Coders,

Im new to coding & just wondering that: IS IT POSSIBLE to code an Indicator that will open a  profile with selected name by clicking on a button created on current chart when the indi is attached ?

so when I want to change to the other profile ... I just have to click on the button i want.


bellow is a photo with some specs to describe my idea...Hope you get it :)

Thanks & regards,


 
aphong:

Hello all pro Coders,

Im new to coding & just wondering that: IS IT POSSIBLE to code an Indicator that will open a  profile with selected name by clicking on a button created on current chart when the indi is attached ?

so when I want to change to the other profile ... I just have to click on the button i want.


bellow is a photo with some specs to describe my idea...Hope you get it :)

Thanks & regards,


hi,

very nice project, but what kind of profiles do you want exactly get with that button ?

change the chart, change the timeframe,.....

Laurent

 
boobyditbeber:

hi,

very nice project, but what kind of profiles do you want exactly get with that button ?

change the chart, change the timeframe,.....

Laurent

hi boobyditbeber, 

Thanks ... in fact, Im going to check ~ 10 profiles :D , You can use it as you wish...Yah1  some will change Timeframes, some will change symbols ... & I will use some diffrent templates for  different profiles too :),

... It would be great if somebody will help/ guide community ... how to open a profile with a specified name in codes! :) .. I have tried googling, but still haven't found any good recourses to code it.

have a good day, friend!

[Deleted]  
aphong:

hi boobyditbeber, 

Thanks ... in fact, Im going to check ~ 10 profiles :D , You can use it as you wish...Yah1  some will change Timeframes, some will change symbols ... & I will use some diffrent templates for  different profiles too :),

... It would be great if somebody will help/ guide community ... how to open a profile with a specified name in codes! :) .. I have tried googling, but still haven't found any good recourses to code it.

have a good day, friend!

take a look : https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/68656

how to change profile
how to change profile
  • 2015.12.11
  • www.mql5.com
hello all respected mql programmers i have three profiles in my terminal with three different forex systems...
 
Bilal Said:

take a look : https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/68656

hi, nice to give your help,

You're welcome and we will check your link,

Thanks


Laurent

 

It is possible to code button & text box into the chart. By using OnChartEvent function, you can program the behavior on button's click. Then, it will load the input profile accordingly. 

 
Zamzuri Saad:

It is possible to code button & text box into the chart. By using OnChartEvent function, you can program the behavior on button's click. Then, it will load the input profile accordingly. Hi,

Hi,

Yes even without button.. :))

Look at my ccanvas clock I develop now I give you my code

Check the OnChartEvent()  in my code. use it and udate it to your use. don't forget to OnInit() ->>>> ChartSetInteger(ChartID(),CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE,1); // OnChartEvent() = ON  for mouse if you want use it.


Event of a mouse click in a graphical object belonging to the chart

CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK

the X coordinate

the Y coordinate

Name of the graphical object, on which the event occurred


they are for click object.

it give X and Y and the name of the object . keep them in global variable lparam(x), dparam(y), sparam(name string)

check the name compare it and make a function to do something

Ask me for more help

Laurent



Files:
test_if_objedtFind.mq4  23 kb
 
Bilal Said:

take a look : https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/68656

thanks for your Infor! :)

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