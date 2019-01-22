IS IT POSSIBLE to code this idea?
Hello all pro Coders,
Im new to coding & just wondering that: IS IT POSSIBLE to code an Indicator that will open a profile with selected name by clicking on a button created on current chart when the indi is attached ?
so when I want to change to the other profile ... I just have to click on the button i want.
bellow is a photo with some specs to describe my idea...Hope you get it :)
Thanks & regards,
hi,
very nice project, but what kind of profiles do you want exactly get with that button ?
change the chart, change the timeframe,.....
Laurent
hi,
very nice project, but what kind of profiles do you want exactly get with that button ?
change the chart, change the timeframe,.....
Laurent
hi boobyditbeber,
Thanks ... in fact, Im going to check ~ 10 profiles :D , You can use it as you wish...Yah1 some will change Timeframes, some will change symbols ... & I will use some diffrent templates for different profiles too :),
... It would be great if somebody will help/ guide community ... how to open a profile with a specified name in codes! :) .. I have tried googling, but still haven't found any good recourses to code it.
have a good day, friend!
hi boobyditbeber,
Thanks ... in fact, Im going to check ~ 10 profiles :D , You can use it as you wish...Yah1 some will change Timeframes, some will change symbols ... & I will use some diffrent templates for different profiles too :),
... It would be great if somebody will help/ guide community ... how to open a profile with a specified name in codes! :) .. I have tried googling, but still haven't found any good recourses to code it.
have a good day, friend!
take a look : https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/68656
- 2015.12.11
- www.mql5.com
It is possible to code button & text box into the chart. By using OnChartEvent function, you can program the behavior on button's click. Then, it will load the input profile accordingly. Hi,
Hi,
Yes even without button.. :))
Look at my ccanvas clock I develop now I give you my code
Check the OnChartEvent() in my code. use it and udate it to your use. don't forget to OnInit() ->>>> ChartSetInteger(ChartID(),CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE,1); // OnChartEvent() = ON for mouse if you want use it.
Event of a mouse click in a graphical object belonging to the chart
the X coordinate
the Y coordinate
Name of the graphical object, on which the event occurred
they are for click object.
it give X and Y and the name of the object . keep them in global variable lparam(x), dparam(y), sparam(name string)
check the name compare it and make a function to do something
Ask me for more help
Laurent
take a look : https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/68656
thanks for your Infor! :)
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Hello all pro Coders,
Im new to coding & just wondering that: IS IT POSSIBLE to code an Indicator that will open a profile with selected name by clicking on a button created on current chart when the indi is attached ?
so when I want to change to the other profile ... I just have to click on the button i want.
bellow is a photo with some specs to describe my idea...Hope you get it :)
Thanks & regards,