Indicators: BrainTrendSignalAlerts indicator for MetaTrader 4.
Could you please publish this code in MLQ5 ?
I try to add the alerts and bus/sell options to BrainTrend2SigALERTS but I can't succeed.
I try to add the alerts and bus/sell options to BrainTrend2SigALERTS but I can't succeed.
Amin Eslami:
Could you please publish this code in MLQ5 ?
I try to add the alerts and bus/sell options to BrainTrend2SigALERTS but I can't succeed.
Could you please publish this code in MLQ5 ?
I try to add the alerts and bus/sell options to BrainTrend2SigALERTS but I can't succeed.
What do you mean by MLQ5? MQL5 or mq5 or MT5?
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BrainTrendSignalAlerts indicator for MetaTrader 4.:
Software is the modifying indicator base on BrainTrend2SigALERTS by BrainTrading Inc. with Signal and Alert, email alert and option to display trader info and signal. Hopefully useful for fellow traders.
Author: Roberto Jacobs