subscription mt4 opening issue

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Hi guys


When i click someone to subscribe it open other mt4 platform as i have 3 mt4 installed. how can i open the one which i want to use?

 
Mohsin Zafar:

Hi guys


When i click someone to subscribe it open other mt4 platform as i have 3 mt4 installed. how can i open the one which i want to use?

Search for the signal you want in the upper right corner search area of the MT4 platform you want to use.



 
Between Market and Articles on the bottom tab of your MT4 you can also access Signals and select and subscribe and renew.  However it is easier to search for new signals on the website and then go to the MT4 tab to subscribe.  Remember to check the right boxes on the Signal tab in Options.
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