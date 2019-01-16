PPO

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Hello


Does anyone know if it is possible to conver this indicator in a no-repaint arrow indicator with push alerts? Just asking before I perhaps put in on the freelance section. It's really the repainting I'm concerned with as I'm more than happy to pay a coder to realise it, if it is possible. Thanks a lot.

https://www.mql5.com/en/code/7968

Percentage Price Oscillator (PPO)
Percentage Price Oscillator (PPO)
  • www.mql5.com
ToR_1.20 Indicator ToR_1.20. The indicator shows development of a currency pair. MTF Stochastic Standard Indicator MTF Stochastic Standard. Shows 4 stochastic on one. MTF_4TF_Supertrend_BarM Indicator...
 

Try on Mladen's PPO versions,i dont think any repainting issue,reliable codes by reliable coder

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Thank you very much.
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