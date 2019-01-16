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Hello
Does anyone know if it is possible to conver this indicator in a no-repaint arrow indicator with push alerts? Just asking before I perhaps put in on the freelance section. It's really the repainting I'm concerned with as I'm more than happy to pay a coder to realise it, if it is possible. Thanks a lot.
https://www.mql5.com/en/code/7968