Switch signal to another account during subscription period

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Hi,

How should I proceed if I want to switch signal to another account during subscription period? Is there a risk that I have to pay it again? Or is it just business as usual?

Thanks in advance!

 
Dicewise:

Hi,

How should I proceed if I want to switch signal to another account during subscription period? Is there a risk that I have to pay it again? Or is it just business as usual?

Thanks in advance!

You can move your signal subscription here, with no charge: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions

Be careful because this option is only available once a week.


 
Eleni Anna Branou:

You can move your signal subscription here, with no charge: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions

Be careful because this option is only available once a week.


OK, thanks Eleni! You are wonderful!
 
Eleni Anna Branou:

You can move your signal subscription here, with no charge: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions

Be careful because this option is only available once a week.


Hi Eleni

I only saw this option today.

1) first subscribe 4th Feb, can move it on 11/Feb n not earlier or later?

so subscriber must wait 1 week before moving again? Not sure how that works?

Once move to acct#2, can i move it back or its just one way street?

any additional faq that mql published?

mql has gone mia on signal subscription n dont even bothered informing members regards new introduced regulations

 
Yang May Leong:

Hi Eleni

I only saw this option today.

1) first subscribe 4th Feb, can move it on 11/Feb n not earlier or later?

so subscriber must wait 1 week before moving again? Not sure how that works?

Once move to acct#2, can i move it back or its just one way street?

any additional faq that mql published?

mql has gone mia on signal subscription n dont even bothered informing members regards new introduced regulations

You can only do it once a week (full 7 days, not earlier).

Yes, you can move it back to a previous account in another week.

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

You can only do it once a week (full 7 days, not earlier).

Yes, you can move it back to a previous account in another week.

Hello,

I moved my signal. Can you help?

I moved the signal.. and I cannot see the signal within Metatrader, within the broker i moved the signal to.

 
Marton Papp:

Hello,

I moved my signal. Can you help?

I moved the signal.. and I cannot see the signal within Metatrader, within the broker i moved the signal to.

If you didn't make a mistake with the account numbers, you should be able to see your signal subscription under the new account.

If not, try to restart your MT4/5 terminal and make sure you are logged into your MQL5 account.



 

thanks guys for the help it worked. 

Doesn anyone now knows how to swith the VPS from one account to other?

 
Wasn't that answered in #1?
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