Switch signal to another account during subscription period
Hi,
How should I proceed if I want to switch signal to another account during subscription period? Is there a risk that I have to pay it again? Or is it just business as usual?
Thanks in advance!
You can move your signal subscription here, with no charge: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions
Be careful because this option is only available once a week.
You can move your signal subscription here, with no charge: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions
Be careful because this option is only available once a week.
You can move your signal subscription here, with no charge: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions
Be careful because this option is only available once a week.
Hi Eleni
I only saw this option today.
1) first subscribe 4th Feb, can move it on 11/Feb n not earlier or later?
so subscriber must wait 1 week before moving again? Not sure how that works?
Once move to acct#2, can i move it back or its just one way street?
any additional faq that mql published?
mql has gone mia on signal subscription n dont even bothered informing members regards new introduced regulations
Hi Eleni
I only saw this option today.
1) first subscribe 4th Feb, can move it on 11/Feb n not earlier or later?
so subscriber must wait 1 week before moving again? Not sure how that works?
Once move to acct#2, can i move it back or its just one way street?
any additional faq that mql published?
mql has gone mia on signal subscription n dont even bothered informing members regards new introduced regulations
You can only do it once a week (full 7 days, not earlier).
Yes, you can move it back to a previous account in another week.
You can only do it once a week (full 7 days, not earlier).
Yes, you can move it back to a previous account in another week.
Hello,
I moved my signal. Can you help?
I moved the signal.. and I cannot see the signal within Metatrader, within the broker i moved the signal to.
Hello,
I moved my signal. Can you help?
I moved the signal.. and I cannot see the signal within Metatrader, within the broker i moved the signal to.
If you didn't make a mistake with the account numbers, you should be able to see your signal subscription under the new account.
If not, try to restart your MT4/5 terminal and make sure you are logged into your MQL5 account.
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Hi,
How should I proceed if I want to switch signal to another account during subscription period? Is there a risk that I have to pay it again? Or is it just business as usual?
Thanks in advance!