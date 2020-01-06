Experts: Entry Hour Stochastic Trader
Lionel Niquet:
With TickStory, after optimizing the code and parameters.
I removed the hours filter which is much too restrictive.
This robot is promising. Nice work Mr. Poster.
If SL is larger than TP it is never a good thing. As soon as the market changes a bit, you lose.
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Entry Hour Stochastic Trader:
The One Hour Stoc Trader uses a simple trigger criteria of: Stochastic rising while in Over-Sold zone (stocval<Stoc_Lo) and specific hour of day for Buy trades; and Stochastic falling while in Over-Bought zone (stocval>Stoc_Hi) and specific hour of day for Sell trades. The one hour chart is used. The algorithm works well, after optimization, for the following currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY, EURGBP and AUDUSD. The following chart shows the Tester performance for the EURUSD currency pair on the 1hr chart for the period Jan 2010 thru Dec 2018.
Author: raposter