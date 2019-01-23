Experts: Aouto Adjusting

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Aouto Adjusting:

"Aouto Adjusting" modified EA trades with 3 MA's and uses candels for Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit and has aouto adjusting lot, works best on 4H time frames major forex pairs and stocks NASDAQ.

Aouto Adjusting

Author: Aharon Tzadik

 

Hi Aharon,

Thanks for sharing.

Which other prs. may you suggest if good PF?

Much appreciated.

 
NAZMTAZ:

Hello

You shuld perform back test and upload the best result on the chart.

 

hello

how put more pips or lot for order ?

because por default is 0.01

great robot

 
Edwin Castellanos:

Hello

You need to increase "RISKPRESENT"  

And also margin.

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