Experts: Aouto Adjusting
Hi Aharon,
Thanks for sharing.
Which other prs. may you suggest if good PF?
Much appreciated.
NAZMTAZ:
Hello
You shuld perform back test and upload the best result on the chart.
hello
how put more pips or lot for order ?
because por default is 0.01
great robot
Edwin Castellanos:
Hello
You need to increase "RISKPRESENT"
And also margin.
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Aouto Adjusting:
"Aouto Adjusting" modified EA trades with 3 MA's and uses candels for Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit and has aouto adjusting lot, works best on 4H time frames major forex pairs and stocks NASDAQ.
Author: Aharon Tzadik