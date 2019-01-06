vertical line indicator
is there an indicator that can plot vertical lines every new day open and close? every 24 hour? if not, any one able to help me code it? :)
- Vertical Lines
- Indicator that draws bars in separate window
- plot vertical and horizontal line
Jonas Rydqvist:
is there an indicator that can plot vertical lines every new day open and close? every 24 hour? if not, any one able to help me code it? :)
is there an indicator that can plot vertical lines every new day open and close? every 24 hour? if not, any one able to help me code it? :)
Right-click on the chart:
Is this enough?
Otherwise you can check the CODEBASE...
;)
Jonas Rydqvist:
hahaha fuck im feeling stupid :D haha thanks alot!!
hahaha fuck im feeling stupid :D haha thanks alot!!
No worries! :D
Maybe in the future you need something more specific or special, I saw in the past several temporal markers regarding news, etc... maybe it will be helpful...
Cheers!
;)
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