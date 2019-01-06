vertical line indicator

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is there an indicator that can plot vertical lines every new day open and close? every 24 hour? if not, any one able to help me code it? :) 
 
Jonas Rydqvist:
is there an indicator that can plot vertical lines every new day open and close? every 24 hour? if not, any one able to help me code it? :) 

Right-click on the chart:


Is this enough?

Otherwise you can check the CODEBASE...

;)

 
Minions Labs:

Right-click on the chart:


Is this enough?

Otherwise you can check the CODEBASE...

;)

hahaha  im feeling stupid :D haha thanks alot!!
 
Jonas Rydqvist:
hahaha fuck im feeling stupid :D haha thanks alot!!

No worries!   :D


Maybe in the future you need something more specific or special, I saw in the past several temporal markers regarding news, etc... maybe it will be helpful...


Cheers!

;)

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