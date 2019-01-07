20+ attempts, no luck. Can NOT get MT5 to trade in EA test run, at all?

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Hi there, I started with a complex strategy and it would not trade in any tests.

So I made simpler ones, right down to a simple average trader.  1 indicator, 1 symbol. (XRPBTC)

I didn't play with any settings on these later attempts, just ran the generate, added the most basic things I could, and I can't get it to trade under test runs.  At all.


Anyone able to help?  Perhaps you have a discord we can do a quick voice  chat on and get me past this extremely frustrating first step?

With Kind Regards

RunRandom

 
RunRandom:

Hi there, I started with a complex strategy and it would not trade in any tests.

So I made simpler ones, right down to a simple average trader.  1 indicator, 1 symbol. (XRPBTC)

I didn't play with any settings on these later attempts, just ran the generate, added the most basic things I could, and I can't get it to trade under test runs.  At all.


Anyone able to help?  Perhaps you have a discord we can do a quick voice  chat on and get me past this extremely frustrating first step?

With Kind Regards

RunRandom

Did you set the proper currency?

in my case I have to type it in order to run (ther is no option in the dropdown box...


;)

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