20+ attempts, no luck. Can NOT get MT5 to trade in EA test run, at all?
RunRandom:
Hi there, I started with a complex strategy and it would not trade in any tests.
Anyone able to help? Perhaps you have a discord we can do a quick voice chat on and get me past this extremely frustrating first step?
Hi there, I started with a complex strategy and it would not trade in any tests.
So I made simpler ones, right down to a simple average trader. 1 indicator, 1 symbol. (XRPBTC)
I didn't play with any settings on these later attempts, just ran the generate, added the most basic things I could, and I can't get it to trade under test runs. At all.
Anyone able to help? Perhaps you have a discord we can do a quick voice chat on and get me past this extremely frustrating first step?
With Kind Regards
RunRandom
Did you set the proper currency?
in my case I have to type it in order to run (ther is no option in the dropdown box...
;)
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Hi there, I started with a complex strategy and it would not trade in any tests.
So I made simpler ones, right down to a simple average trader. 1 indicator, 1 symbol. (XRPBTC)
I didn't play with any settings on these later attempts, just ran the generate, added the most basic things I could, and I can't get it to trade under test runs. At all.
Anyone able to help? Perhaps you have a discord we can do a quick voice chat on and get me past this extremely frustrating first step?
With Kind Regards
RunRandom