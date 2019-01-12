consistent profit per day with this system | 24 H/Day, 30 D/Mount, 12 M/Year, with out stop EA

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i think with this system you can make a consistent profit per day with out lost your money. and i hope master codes in this forum can try to build EA with this system :

trade system


you can change lot exponent.

0 : 2 = very big profit + very danger

1 : 2 = big profit + danger

1.5 : 2 = normal profit + safe

1.8 : 2 = small profit + super safe

2 : 2 = loss spread


that is combination of marti, scalp, and grid system

order limit = big lot ( profit if trailing stop 1st order close )

order stop = redusce floating if trend up or down

 
I did not understand how it work explain

 
You can order it here: https://www.mql5.com/en/job
Trading applications for MetaTrader 5 to order
Trading applications for MetaTrader 5 to order
  • www.mql5.com
Buy Conditions: The Candle of the price above T3 indicators 1,2,3,4,5,6, color dark green, or also these T3 above of the T3 7, 8, color lime green; CCIRNP indicator Red. Sell Conditions: The Candle of the price below T3 indicators 1,2,3,4,5,6, color dark green, or also these T3 below of the T3 7, 8, color lime green; CCI RNP indicator aqua...
 

Hello,

Can you explain more please?

Thanks.

Lin

 
pleace wait .....  today im very busy i will continue description tomorow
 

For more detail description please download my attach *.docx .... thx

attach : 
https://www.dropbox.com/s/gfn4b3i2swlb9h6/TRADE%20SYSTEM%20in%20english.docx?dl=0


TRADE SYSTEM in english.docx
TRADE SYSTEM in english.docx
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at the comment above is version 1


and this is version 2 ...  for BUY & SELL in same PRICE system. 

for today im only can give you a trailer for versi 2. because this version's very difficult to design the system. Until now I have not thought about how to pass sideways & close all with this version. because this ideas very new for me. I just got this idea about 2 days ago. so I hope you can patiently wait for this trading system. or if you have idea to pass sideways & close all idea ... please share. thx


hadduuuhhh ....  my head is so dizzy a lot of thoughts ....  to be continue.


[Deleted]  
Looks nice. Wanna make it opensource?


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