consistent profit per day with this system | 24 H/Day, 30 D/Mount, 12 M/Year, with out stop EA
I did not understand how it work explain
You can order it here: https://www.mql5.com/en/job
Trading applications for MetaTrader 5 to order
- www.mql5.com
Buy Conditions: The Candle of the price above T3 indicators 1,2,3,4,5,6, color dark green, or also these T3 above of the T3 7, 8, color lime green; CCIRNP indicator Red. Sell Conditions: The Candle of the price below T3 indicators 1,2,3,4,5,6, color dark green, or also these T3 below of the T3 7, 8, color lime green; CCI RNP indicator aqua...
Hello,
Can you explain more please?
Thanks.
Lin
pleace wait ..... today im very busy i will continue description tomorow
For more detail description please download my attach *.docx .... thxattach : https://www.dropbox.com/s/gfn4b3i2swlb9h6/TRADE%20SYSTEM%20in%20english.docx?dl=0
at the comment above is version 1
and this is version 2 ... for BUY & SELL in same PRICE system.
for today im only can give you a trailer for versi 2. because this version's very difficult to design the system. Until now I have not thought about how to pass sideways & close all with this version. because this ideas very new for me. I just got this idea about 2 days ago. so I hope you can patiently wait for this trading system. or if you have idea to pass sideways & close all idea ... please share. thx
hadduuuhhh .... my head is so dizzy a lot of thoughts .... to be continue.
Looks nice. Wanna make it opensource?
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i think with this system you can make a consistent profit per day with out lost your money. and i hope master codes in this forum can try to build EA with this system :
you can change lot exponent.
0 : 2 = very big profit + very danger
1 : 2 = big profit + danger
1.5 : 2 = normal profit + safe
1.8 : 2 = small profit + super safe
2 : 2 = loss spread
that is combination of marti, scalp, and grid system
order limit = big lot ( profit if trailing stop 1st order close )
order stop = redusce floating if trend up or down