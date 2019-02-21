Looking for Yoda - page 3

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Yeah you look back, during the previous 10kilometers the way was made of little stones, there was no rift, no natural obstacle, so let's suppose it'll continue, that's the optimization part.

A rift or an obstacle may appear on our way, how would the EA acts if so ? for sure you won't reoptmize on a rift or obstacle basis as it's punctual and exceptionnal. What are the warning signs of a rift? ground subsidence etc ... that's the EA adaptivity.

On the way, the ground became slippery in places and then all over, now we're walking on ice, the EA should be aware of, updated, and act in accordance with the new ground type etc ...

That's a great example you gave there Nikolaï for all those wondering what optimizations can fix and what they cannot.

 
ppsev:

Honestly, I don't know yet. This is new for me, but nothing I can not learn for sure. Maybe I have the wrong concept for the use of GA?

I mean... lets do another approach to the question. What's the use of GA in an EA? What can I create? Is is for using in the OnTester() function that might can have?

I filter, I add only ppl registered with signals and/or products : otherwise spammers, fake accounts, stuff like that ... But come back after, it'll be a pleasure. 

 

I hope these excerpts can help...

Taken from the posts in an FB group called FXFledgling..(not sure if links are allowed to put here so i just copy-paste it)

 Realization of EA Development

- Not all good programmers can design a system. Knowing only how to program doesn't make you capable of making a good winning EA.
- Not all good system designers have a good trading plan. Knowing only how to design a system doesn't qualify you to become a good EA developer.
- Not all those who have a good trading plan can be made to an Expert Advisor. That's the reality of making an EA. This is the reason why so 
many successful manual traders thought that it's impossible to make a consistently winning EA.

The ingredients are... You've got to be a good programmer, a good designer, a good trader, have a systematic winning trading plan, and capable 
of making a good trading plan into an Expert Advisor.

If you plan to outsource these pieces to different good people, you've got to have a good project manager that understands every piece of the project.
 


9 PARTS OF A TRUE FOREX TRADING PLAN
.
If you are overwhelmed with the complex terminologies and different Forex trading strategies, or clueless of what are the 
components of a complete trading plan, here's a list.
.
1) ENTRY STRATEGY - This is the analysis of the entry. You think here the exact reason why you will open a trade.

2) EXIT STRATEGY - yes, profit or not, you have also a good reason why and when to close the trades.

3) MONEY MANAGEMENT/LOTSIZING - calculation of lotsize depending on the capital and strategy you use. Minimizing risk.

4) ADAPTING TO BROKER'S FEED - if you haven't done this yet, you better start planning to have more chart time than before. 
This is the observation of your strategy at the tick or M1 level. Even if you are a trend follower, reverse trader, or 
swing trader, etc., it's a good practice to know the behavior of your strategy down to the tick level. You maybe thinking 
it is not necessary, but believe me, you will discover a lot about your strategy that you never thought before. It will help 
you a lot. To do this, you need to learn a bit about programming or using code generators, so you can backtest your strategy. 

5) ACCOUNT TYPE - each account type of your broker have different feed behaviors so it will help you a lot in discovering the missing link in your 
strategies if you will THOROUGHLY test all available account types.

6) LEVERAGE - there is also tick dollar value difference on each leverage and may affect result with your account type and feed. So I suggest test 
all leverage available until you find the suitable leverage for your strategy. This is one of the missing links that I have been ignoring for years. 
One of my misbehaving system actually became stable when run under 1:200 leverage. It kills account with leverages below and above that. 

7) MINIMUM CAPITAL - this is very important. you can not just guess and fund your account. You should know the minimum acceptable amount for your initial 
capital for your strategy and you should know exactly why. Do not guess. Do not assume. Know exactly why.

8) CURRENCY PAIR - just like the feed, account type, and leverage, your strategy may work properly only with one currency pair. So you should discover 
which pair is best for your strategy. Do not guess. Do not assume. Know exactly why.

9) TIMEFRAME - some strategies may need multiple timeframes for analysis, some may need only one. With your strategy, this is one important factor that 
you need to know which timeframe(s) works best for you. Know the deep reason why your strategy needs a certain timeframe. Do not guess. Do not assume. 
Also, timeframe is very important on knowing direction, and not just at the entry analysis. Combining this with your indicators, or price actions, or 
price patterns, or harmonics, you will know the FORCE or acceleration of the price,and therefore will give you a hint if a direction is false or not.
.
P.S. UPDATED: I forgot to mention that with the account type you choose (#5) you should test your plan with the minimum lotsize used by it. For example, 
if your plan is tested and intended to use 0.01 in some of the trades but the new account that you created has a minimum lotsize of 0.1, you may bring 
trouble to your account.
 
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