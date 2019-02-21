Looking for Yoda - page 3
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Yeah you look back, during the previous 10kilometers the way was made of little stones, there was no rift, no natural obstacle, so let's suppose it'll continue, that's the optimization part.
A rift or an obstacle may appear on our way, how would the EA acts if so ? for sure you won't reoptmize on a rift or obstacle basis as it's punctual and exceptionnal. What are the warning signs of a rift? ground subsidence etc ... that's the EA adaptivity.
On the way, the ground became slippery in places and then all over, now we're walking on ice, the EA should be aware of, updated, and act in accordance with the new ground type etc ...
That's a great example you gave there Nikolaï for all those wondering what optimizations can fix and what they cannot.
Honestly, I don't know yet. This is new for me, but nothing I can not learn for sure. Maybe I have the wrong concept for the use of GA?
I mean... lets do another approach to the question. What's the use of GA in an EA? What can I create? Is is for using in the OnTester() function that might can have?
I filter, I add only ppl registered with signals and/or products : otherwise spammers, fake accounts, stuff like that ... But come back after, it'll be a pleasure.
I hope these excerpts can help...
Taken from the posts in an FB group called FXFledgling..(not sure if links are allowed to put here so i just copy-paste it)