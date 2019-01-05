Optimizer with ZERO (0) value
Try to indicate the storing folder for optimiser.
.
tester > properties of expert > parameters > register/store and store something into the .set folder
Sorry but I don't understand exactly what I should do. Can you write down more accurately?
Unfortunately, I still don't understand. Why should I change my backup folder or the name of the rescue? My problem is that the optimizer generates a zero (0) value for testing.
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Hello,
The MT4 Optimizer returns 0.
What could be the problem?
Of course, the robot works on a normal test.
More interesting:
At the same setting, the robot gives a normal value for EURUSD and 0 for the GBPJPY in the optimizer.
Thank you very much,
Szabolcs