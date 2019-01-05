Optimizer with ZERO (0) value

New comment
 

Hello,


The MT4 Optimizer returns 0.

What could be the problem?

Of course, the robot works on a normal test.


More interesting:

At the same setting, the robot gives a normal value for EURUSD and 0 for the GBPJPY in the optimizer.


Thank you very much,

Szabolcs

Files:
1.PNG  15 kb
 

Try to indicate the storing folder for optimiser.

.

tester > properties of expert > parameters >  register/store and store something into the .set folder

 
Sorry but I don't understand exactly what I should do. Can you write down more accurately?
 
GGG
 
Unfortunately, I still don't understand. Why should I change my backup folder or the name of the rescue? My problem is that the optimizer generates a zero (0) value for testing.
New comment