Indicators: Force Index, FRC

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Force Index, FRC:

Force Index indicator measures the Bulls Power at each increase, and the Bulls Power at each decrease.

Force Index (FRC) indicator MetaTrader4

Author: MetaQuotes Software Corp.

[Deleted]  

Put in you very good code, divergence. I mean if FI (Force Index) negative BUT we have higher lows then -> Good point to buy.

Same logic for Sell. 

 

This Indicator if combined with some other 2-4 indicators can give very good system. 

 
I like this indicator.
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