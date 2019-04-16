Indicators: Force Index, FRC
Put in you very good code, divergence. I mean if FI (Force Index) negative BUT we have higher lows then -> Good point to buy.
Same logic for Sell.
This Indicator if combined with some other 2-4 indicators can give very good system.
I like this indicator.
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Force Index, FRC:
Force Index indicator measures the Bulls Power at each increase, and the Bulls Power at each decrease.
Author: MetaQuotes Software Corp.