Indicators: High Low (ZigZag)

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High Low (ZigZag):

High_Low (ZigZag) indicator.

Author: Collector

 

Hi,
very useful. I have distance form High and Low in Points.
I need the same in %.
I wish to see only movement of 5%(for exeple) from High or Low.

Do you have any indicator like that ?

Thank you.

Riccardo



Files:
Percent.png  42 kb
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