Indicators: High Low (ZigZag)
Hi,
very useful. I have distance form High and Low in Points.
I need the same in %.
I wish to see only movement of 5%(for exeple) from High or Low.
Do you have any indicator like that ?
Thank you.
Riccardo
Files:
Percent.png 42 kb
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High Low (ZigZag):
Author: Collector