MQL5 in French ?

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[Deleted]  

Hi everyone,
Do you know if it is planned to add French in the languages of the MQL5 site?
Thank you and have a good day.

French language adding
 
Hello Laurent,

It  does not answer your question but it has the merit of existing
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/36703
There you can speak French.
French Topic
French Topic
  • 2014.10.05
  • www.mql5.com
Bonjour, Dans ce topic nous ne parlons que français, il permet à la communauté francophone de se retrouver... J'espère que vous êtes nombreux...
[Deleted]  
Pierre Rougier:
Hello Laurent,

It  does not answer your question but it has the merit of existing
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/36703
There you can speak French.

Thank you Pierre, it's better than nothing. I'm going to see this part of the forum.

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