MQL5 in French ?
Hello Laurent,
It does not answer your question but it has the merit of existing
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/36703
There you can speak French.
It does not answer your question but it has the merit of existing
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/36703
There you can speak French.
French Topic
- 2014.10.05
- www.mql5.com
Bonjour, Dans ce topic nous ne parlons que français, il permet à la communauté francophone de se retrouver... J'espère que vous êtes nombreux...
Pierre Rougier:
Hello Laurent,
It does not answer your question but it has the merit of existing
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/36703
There you can speak French.
Hello Laurent,
It does not answer your question but it has the merit of existing
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/36703
There you can speak French.
Thank you Pierre, it's better than nothing. I'm going to see this part of the forum.
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Hi everyone,
Do you know if it is planned to add French in the languages of the MQL5 site?
Thank you and have a good day.