VPS problems
Hello,
First, in fact, how can contact mql5 support to send message about technical problems? Now problems with VPS.
The actual problem:
From my VPS connected to Avatrade I can not get any experts log since 26th of december 2018 00:00
Also it seems, my experts are not trading there.
Have you tried to synchronize your experts again?
A screenshot with any error messages would help to understans what is the problem.
Have you tried to synchronize your experts again?
A screenshot with any error messages would help to understans what is the problem.
There still are logs from 25th. The final ones some error messages with "zero divide". I had such errors caused by missing candle information before, did not seem big problem.
Can still such errors stop EAs working on VPS? Next OnTick() will not run?
The same EAs I had running and making orders connected to other broker meanwhile on other VPS.
One thing: I am sure there were delays getting experts logs days earlier, that I could not load down right after EAs init (which surely had log prints), but the next day those were there.
Now after EAs synch I have init logs.
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Hello,
First, in fact, how can contact mql5 support to send message about technical problems? Now problems with VPS.
The actual problem:
From my VPS connected to Avatrade I can not get any experts log since 26th of december 2018 00:00
Also it seems, my experts are not trading there.