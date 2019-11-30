Indicators: Price Movement Degrees
Automated trading :
Posted by: Roberto Jacobs
Hello friend can I ask? You can write on the basis of your indicator, not degrees, but price tags, for example, replace 270 degrees with 1.1400 something like that .. Thanks in advance.
Firetrade2013 Chirikov:
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Please only post in English.
I have used the site's translation tool and edited your post.
Hello friend can I ask? You can write based on your indicator, not degrees, but price tags, for example, replace 270 degrees with 1.1400, something like that.
carloslost:
Hello friend can I ask? You can write based on your indicator, not degrees, but price tags, for example, replace 270 degrees with 1.1400, something like that.
Hello friend can I ask? You can write based on your indicator, not degrees, but price tags, for example, replace 270 degrees with 1.1400, something like that.
If like that, it is not the price degrees.
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Price Movement Degrees:
Forex Indicator Price Movement Degrees with Trend Alerts. This indicator will write value degrees of the latest position of price at the current time frames according to the Daily price movement, and when position and condition of trend status was changed the indicator will give an alerts.
Author: Roberto Jacobs