Indicators: Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed_HTF
in shown image itself it is reflecting wrong signal in beginning 2 trends
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Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed_HTF:
Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters
Author: Nikolay Kositsin