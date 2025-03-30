Indicators: Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed_HTF

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Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed_HTF:

Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters

Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed_HTF

Author: Nikolay Kositsin

 
in shown image itself it is reflecting wrong signal in beginning 2 trends
 

where is the Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed_HTF source code?


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