Help wanted: Some indicators clones itself in the strategy visulator after adding EA !!!
Seems that you are not reading the answers.
Your question has been answered. The error is in your code not in the called code nor in the nature of the called code. As soon as you apply the provided example fix (or any similar code correction) to your erroneous code you shall have no such error any more (the bellow example is produced with the code provided to you as a solution to your coding error and as you can see no duplicate instances loaded). Placing a comment that it does not work is a nonsense since that solution (as many other solutions) is working
PS: the mother of all errors is in the assumption that the error lays outside of your own code. Hence the first rule of debugging is to check your own code and then, and only then, when all the possible errors in your own code are eliminated you can start looking for other reasons. The way you are going is not leading into a direction that will keep you interested and productive in real coding for any longer time
Hi guys,
I am new at the coding and have big problem and need your help:
Lot of custom or default indicator works in my EA well. But some indicators not. For example this amazing indicator (https://www.mql5.com/en/code/21059) doesnt work when i add to EA and run. It refreshs and clones itself at the strategy visualitor. Its looks like
My code is:
**********************************************************************************
//////////////
void tickProcess(int index)
{
orderClose(index);
int bbMacdDefinition = iCustom(sympol,0, "BB_MACD");
double ExtMapBuffer1[]; // bbMACD
double ExtMapBuffer2[]; // bbMACD color
double ExtMapBuffer3[]; // Upper band
double ExtMapBuffer4[]; // Lower band
double ExtMapBuffer5[]; // Data for "iMAOnArray()"
double MABuff1[];
double MABuff2[];
double bbMACD[];
ArraySetAsSeries(ExtMapBuffer1, true);
ArraySetAsSeries(ExtMapBuffer2, true);
ArraySetAsSeries(ExtMapBuffer3, true);
ArraySetAsSeries(ExtMapBuffer4, true);
ArraySetAsSeries(ExtMapBuffer5, true);
ArraySetAsSeries(MABuff1, true);
ArraySetAsSeries(MABuff2, true);
ArraySetAsSeries(bbMACD, true);
CopyBuffer(bbMacdDefinition,0,0,6,ExtMapBuffer1);
CopyBuffer(bbMacdDefinition,1,0,6,ExtMapBuffer2);
CopyBuffer(bbMacdDefinition,2,0,6,ExtMapBuffer3);
CopyBuffer(bbMacdDefinition,3,0,6,ExtMapBuffer4);
CopyBuffer(bbMacdDefinition,4,0,6,ExtMapBuffer5);
CopyBuffer(bbMacdDefinition,5,0,6,MABuff1);
CopyBuffer(bbMacdDefinition,6,0,6,MABuff2);
CopyBuffer(bbMacdDefinition,7,0,6,bbMACD);
///////////
******************************************************************************
I asked Mr Rakic for solutions and he shared that code:
static int bbMACDDefinition=INVALID_HANDLE;
if (bbMACDDefinition==INVALID_HANDLE) bbMACDDefinition = iCustom(_Symbol,_Period,"BB stops - MACD"); //Doesnt work ! I guess MT bug.
if (bbMACDDefinition==INVALID_HANDLE) return;
***************************************************************************
I added and its look like and doesnt work.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void tickProcess(int index)
{
orderClose(index);
static int bbMACDDefinition=INVALID_HANDLE;
if (bbMACDDefinition==INVALID_HANDLE) bbMACDDefinition = iCustom(_Symbol,_Period,"BB stops - MACD"); //Doesnt work ! I guess MT bug.
if (bbMACDDefinition==INVALID_HANDLE) return;
int bbMacdDefinition = iCustom(sympol,0, "BB_MACD");
double ExtMapBuffer1[]; // bbMACD
double ExtMapBuffer2[]; // bbMACD color
double ExtMapBuffer3[]; // Upper band
double ExtMapBuffer4[]; // Lower band
double ExtMapBuffer5[]; // Data for "iMAOnArray()"
double MABuff1[];
double MABuff2[];
double bbMACD[];
ArraySetAsSeries(ExtMapBuffer1, true);
ArraySetAsSeries(ExtMapBuffer2, true);
ArraySetAsSeries(ExtMapBuffer3, true);
ArraySetAsSeries(ExtMapBuffer4, true);
ArraySetAsSeries(ExtMapBuffer5, true);
ArraySetAsSeries(MABuff1, true);
ArraySetAsSeries(MABuff2, true);
ArraySetAsSeries(bbMACD, true);
CopyBuffer(bbMacdDefinition,0,0,6,ExtMapBuffer1);
CopyBuffer(bbMacdDefinition,1,0,6,ExtMapBuffer2);
CopyBuffer(bbMacdDefinition,2,0,6,ExtMapBuffer3);
CopyBuffer(bbMacdDefinition,3,0,6,ExtMapBuffer4);
CopyBuffer(bbMacdDefinition,4,0,6,ExtMapBuffer5);
CopyBuffer(bbMacdDefinition,5,0,6,MABuff1);
CopyBuffer(bbMacdDefinition,6,0,6,MABuff2);
CopyBuffer(bbMacdDefinition,7,0,6,bbMACD);
************************************************
What can i do?
put iCustom(..., and all ArraySetAsSeries(... in OnInit() method....
Problem solved.
MT5 has no bug, i am the bug :)
I moved to indicator adress to OnInit section.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hi guys,
I am new at the coding and have big problem and need your help:
Lot of custom or default indicator works in my EA well. But some indicators not. For example this amazing indicator (https://www.mql5.com/en/code/21059) doesnt work when i add to EA and run. It refreshs and clones itself at the strategy visualitor. Its looks like
My code is:
**********************************************************************************
//////////////
void tickProcess(int index)
{
orderClose(index);
int bbMacdDefinition = iCustom(sympol,0, "BB_MACD");
double ExtMapBuffer1[]; // bbMACD
double ExtMapBuffer2[]; // bbMACD color
double ExtMapBuffer3[]; // Upper band
double ExtMapBuffer4[]; // Lower band
double ExtMapBuffer5[]; // Data for "iMAOnArray()"
double MABuff1[];
double MABuff2[];
double bbMACD[];
ArraySetAsSeries(ExtMapBuffer1, true);
ArraySetAsSeries(ExtMapBuffer2, true);
ArraySetAsSeries(ExtMapBuffer3, true);
ArraySetAsSeries(ExtMapBuffer4, true);
ArraySetAsSeries(ExtMapBuffer5, true);
ArraySetAsSeries(MABuff1, true);
ArraySetAsSeries(MABuff2, true);
ArraySetAsSeries(bbMACD, true);
CopyBuffer(bbMacdDefinition,0,0,6,ExtMapBuffer1);
CopyBuffer(bbMacdDefinition,1,0,6,ExtMapBuffer2);
CopyBuffer(bbMacdDefinition,2,0,6,ExtMapBuffer3);
CopyBuffer(bbMacdDefinition,3,0,6,ExtMapBuffer4);
CopyBuffer(bbMacdDefinition,4,0,6,ExtMapBuffer5);
CopyBuffer(bbMacdDefinition,5,0,6,MABuff1);
CopyBuffer(bbMacdDefinition,6,0,6,MABuff2);
CopyBuffer(bbMacdDefinition,7,0,6,bbMACD);
///////////
******************************************************************************
I asked Mr Rakic for solutions and he shared that code:
static int bbMACDDefinition=INVALID_HANDLE;
if (bbMACDDefinition==INVALID_HANDLE) bbMACDDefinition = iCustom(_Symbol,_Period,"BB stops - MACD"); //Doesnt work ! I guess MT bug.
if (bbMACDDefinition==INVALID_HANDLE) return;
***************************************************************************
I added and its look like and doesnt work.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void tickProcess(int index)
{
orderClose(index);
static int bbMACDDefinition=INVALID_HANDLE;
if (bbMACDDefinition==INVALID_HANDLE) bbMACDDefinition = iCustom(_Symbol,_Period,"BB stops - MACD"); //Doesnt work ! I guess MT bug.
if (bbMACDDefinition==INVALID_HANDLE) return;
int bbMacdDefinition = iCustom(sympol,0, "BB_MACD");
double ExtMapBuffer1[]; // bbMACD
double ExtMapBuffer2[]; // bbMACD color
double ExtMapBuffer3[]; // Upper band
double ExtMapBuffer4[]; // Lower band
double ExtMapBuffer5[]; // Data for "iMAOnArray()"
double MABuff1[];
double MABuff2[];
double bbMACD[];
ArraySetAsSeries(ExtMapBuffer1, true);
ArraySetAsSeries(ExtMapBuffer2, true);
ArraySetAsSeries(ExtMapBuffer3, true);
ArraySetAsSeries(ExtMapBuffer4, true);
ArraySetAsSeries(ExtMapBuffer5, true);
ArraySetAsSeries(MABuff1, true);
ArraySetAsSeries(MABuff2, true);
ArraySetAsSeries(bbMACD, true);
CopyBuffer(bbMacdDefinition,0,0,6,ExtMapBuffer1);
CopyBuffer(bbMacdDefinition,1,0,6,ExtMapBuffer2);
CopyBuffer(bbMacdDefinition,2,0,6,ExtMapBuffer3);
CopyBuffer(bbMacdDefinition,3,0,6,ExtMapBuffer4);
CopyBuffer(bbMacdDefinition,4,0,6,ExtMapBuffer5);
CopyBuffer(bbMacdDefinition,5,0,6,MABuff1);
CopyBuffer(bbMacdDefinition,6,0,6,MABuff2);
CopyBuffer(bbMacdDefinition,7,0,6,bbMACD);
************************************************
What can i do?