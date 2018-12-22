Trading Signals pages - how to determine if there are any long term still open positions?
ycomp:
When I look at a Trading Signal on this site, what part of the page would tell me if they have any positions that have been open for a long time?
Since that is usually one of those things that makes a system appear better than it actually is, when they hang onto trades for a long time. So It's the first thing I want to see when I look at a system's results but I can't really figure it out here.
When a signal has open positions that haven't been closed yet, you will see a floating loss (or profit) on the positions area just above its growth chart and also you will see that balance and equity don't align on the Equity chart on the bottom of the first page.
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When I look at a Trading Signal on this site, what part of the page would tell me if they have any positions that have been open for a long time?
Since that is usually one of those things that makes a system appear better than it actually is, when they hang onto trades for a long time. So It's the first thing I want to see when I look at a system's results but I can't really figure it out here.