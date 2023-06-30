Indicators: Displays open SL and TP totals
Automated-Trading:Please send me
Displays open SL and TP totals:
Author: Conor Dailey
ABDIFATAH ABDULLAHI:
Please send me
Please send me
The indicator is not working correctly when TP in some of the positions are in a loss. Can you kindly fix this?
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Displays open SL and TP totals:
This indicator will display the combined values of all stop losses and take profits.
Author: Conor Dailey