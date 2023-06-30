Indicators: Displays open SL and TP totals

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Displays open SL and TP totals:

This indicator will display the combined values of all stop losses and take profits.

Displays open SL and TP totals

Author: Conor Dailey

 
Automated-Trading:

Displays open SL and TP totals:

Author: Conor Dailey

Please send me
 
ABDIFATAH ABDULLAHI:
Please send me

https://www.mql5.com/en/code/23788

 
The indicator is not working correctly when TP in some of the positions are in a loss. Can you kindly fix this?
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