MT4 data providers

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HI 

where can I get sufficient 5min data on indexes to backtest properly also data without the daylight savings changes

thanks in advance 

 

Broker for MT4 with "sufficient 5min data on indexes to backtest properly also data without the daylight savings changes"?
Discussion about the brokers (and recommendations to use some broker) is prohibited on the forum sorry.

This is my MT4 with many brokers' accounts opened (because every broker is proposing the different set of the symbols: some broker is proposing Crude Oil to trade, the other broker is proposing indexes, and so on) - 


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