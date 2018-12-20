MT5 - ChartApplyTemplate() applies template, but EA's auto-trading is disabled
1° Is your running code (opening a new chart and applying a template) an EA or a script ? An indicator has no right to trade.
2° Is your running code has specific "Allow automated trading" ?
3° Is your template saved with automated trading enabled ?
Alain Verleyen:
1° Is your running code (opening a new chart and applying a template) an EA or a script ? An indicator has no right to trade.
3° Is your template saved with automated trading enabled ?
1° Is your running code (opening a new chart and applying a template) an EA or a script ? An indicator has no right to trade.
2° Is your running code has specific "Allow automated trading" ?
3° Is your template saved with automated trading enabled ?
Oooh! 1° looks like the answer. It's an indicator.
Thank you for your response.
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From a pushbutton on a chart, I open a new chart:
then apply a template (which is defined with an EA on it):
But the EA has auto trading disabled.
If I apply the template manually through the terminal, it's enabled.
My global settings are: Allow automated trading.
Any thoughts on how to programmatically open a new chart, apply a template, and have the EA's auto trading enabled?