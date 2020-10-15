Indicators: Multi Pair Pivot Point Scanner Alerts
pretty good indicator although havnt tested its functionality yet
awesome if it works, I assume it was resource-hungry because using every-tick rather than time cycle, hope its running without using up processor power now
well done thank you :)
not had any alerts yet
thanks so much
very impressive work and help
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Multi Pair Pivot Point Scanner Alerts:
Scans multiple symbols looking for when the price crosses a pivot point then it alerts the trader.
Author: NickBixy