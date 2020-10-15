Indicators: Multi Pair Pivot Point Scanner Alerts

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Multi Pair Pivot Point Scanner Alerts:

Scans multiple symbols looking for when the price crosses a pivot point then it alerts the trader.

Multi Pair Pivot Point Scanner Alerts

Author: NickBixy

Multi Pair Pivot Point Scanner Alerts 1.6
Multi Pair Pivot Point Scanner Alerts 1.6
  • www.mql5.com
new update 1.6, I just moved main loop code from start() to OnTimer() method , now will check every x seconds instead of when their was new ticks put indicator on a separate chart from your trading strategy because every time you change the time frame or symbol it will re initialize the code resetting the waitTill variable and trigger flags...
 

pretty good indicator although havnt tested its functionality yet

awesome if it works, I assume it was resource-hungry because using every-tick rather than time cycle, hope its running without using up processor power now

well done thank you :)

 

not had any alerts yet

 

thanks so much 

very impressive work and help

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