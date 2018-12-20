invoke MODE_MARGINCALCMODE and get 4 which is not defined in the document!

New comment
  
void OnStart()
  {
    for (int idx=0;idx<SymbolsTotal(false);idx++){
         string sn=SymbolName(idx,false);
         int y=(int)MarketInfo(sn,MODE_MARGINCALCMODE);
         if ( y>3) Print(sn," MODE_MARGINCALCMODE is ",y);
    }
 }

it return 4,and the docs of MQL4 is not yet definded.

maybe there will be 5,6,7,...

anyone know whatis the means ?

MODE_MARGINCALCMODE

28

Margin calculation mode. 0 - Forex; 1 - CFD; 2 - Futures; 3 - CFD for indices

2018.12.20 02:30:21.199    testscript XAUUSD,Daily: uninit reason 0
2018.12.20 02:30:21.199    testscript XAUUSD,Daily: USA.30 MODE_MARGINCALCMODE is 4
2018.12.20 02:30:21.199    testscript XAUUSD,Daily: UK.OIL MODE_MARGINCALCMODE is 4
2018.12.20 02:30:21.199    testscript XAUUSD,Daily: UK.100 MODE_MARGINCALCMODE is 4
2018.12.20 02:30:21.199    testscript XAUUSD,Daily: SPX500 MODE_MARGINCALCMODE is 4
2018.12.20 02:30:21.199    testscript XAUUSD,Daily: NATGAS MODE_MARGINCALCMODE is 4
2018.12.20 02:30:21.199    testscript XAUUSD,Daily: NAS100 MODE_MARGINCALCMODE is 4
2018.12.20 02:30:21.199    testscript XAUUSD,Daily: JPN225 MODE_MARGINCALCMODE is 4
2018.12.20 02:30:21.199    testscript XAUUSD,Daily: ITA.40 MODE_MARGINCALCMODE is 4
2018.12.20 02:30:21.199    testscript XAUUSD,Daily: HKG.33 MODE_MARGINCALCMODE is 4
2018.12.20 02:30:21.199    testscript XAUUSD,Daily: GER.30 MODE_MARGINCALCMODE is 4
2018.12.20 02:30:21.199    testscript XAUUSD,Daily: FRA.40 MODE_MARGINCALCMODE is 4
2018.12.20 02:30:21.199    testscript XAUUSD,Daily: ESP.35 MODE_MARGINCALCMODE is 4
2018.12.20 02:30:21.199    testscript XAUUSD,Daily: COPPER MODE_MARGINCALCMODE is 4
2018.12.20 02:30:21.199    testscript XAUUSD,Daily: CHN.50 MODE_MARGINCALCMODE is 4
2018.12.20 02:30:21.199    testscript XAUUSD,Daily: AUS200 MODE_MARGINCALCMODE is 4
2018.12.20 02:30:21.199    testscript XAUUSD,Daily: #TWTR MODE_MARGINCALCMODE is 4
2018.12.20 02:30:21.199    testscript XAUUSD,Daily: #TSLA MODE_MARGINCALCMODE is 4
2018.12.20 02:30:21.199    testscript XAUUSD,Daily: #NFLX MODE_MARGINCALCMODE is 4
2018.12.20 02:30:21.199    testscript XAUUSD,Daily: #GOOGL MODE_MARGINCALCMODE is 4
2018.12.20 02:30:21.199    testscript XAUUSD,Daily: #FB MODE_MARGINCALCMODE is 4
2018.12.20 02:30:21.199    testscript XAUUSD,Daily: #BIDU MODE_MARGINCALCMODE is 4
2018.12.20 02:30:21.199    testscript XAUUSD,Daily: #BAC MODE_MARGINCALCMODE is 4
2018.12.20 02:30:21.199    testscript XAUUSD,Daily: #BABA MODE_MARGINCALCMODE is 4
2018.12.20 02:30:21.199    testscript XAUUSD,Daily: #AMZN MODE_MARGINCALCMODE is 4
2018.12.20 02:30:21.199    testscript XAUUSD,Daily: #AAPL MODE_MARGINCALCMODE is 4
2018.12.20 02:30:21.199    testscript XAUUSD,Daily: initialized
2018.12.20 02:30:21.188    Script testscript XAUUSD,Daily: loaded successfully

 

as I know

4 - CFD-Leverage

1


...and, a value greater than 4 I have not yet seen (in MT4)

 
Taras Slobodyanik:

as I know

4 - CFD-Leverage


...and, a value greater than 4 I have not yet seen (in MT4)

thank you.
New comment