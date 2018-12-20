invoke MODE_MARGINCALCMODE and get 4 which is not defined in the document!
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it return 4,and the docs of MQL4 is not yet definded.
maybe there will be 5,6,7,...
anyone know whatis the means ?
MODE_MARGINCALCMODE
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Margin calculation mode. 0 - Forex; 1 - CFD; 2 - Futures; 3 - CFD for indices
2018.12.20 02:30:21.199 testscript XAUUSD,Daily: uninit reason 0
2018.12.20 02:30:21.199 testscript XAUUSD,Daily: USA.30 MODE_MARGINCALCMODE is 4
2018.12.20 02:30:21.199 testscript XAUUSD,Daily: UK.OIL MODE_MARGINCALCMODE is 4
2018.12.20 02:30:21.199 testscript XAUUSD,Daily: UK.100 MODE_MARGINCALCMODE is 4
2018.12.20 02:30:21.199 testscript XAUUSD,Daily: SPX500 MODE_MARGINCALCMODE is 4
2018.12.20 02:30:21.199 testscript XAUUSD,Daily: NATGAS MODE_MARGINCALCMODE is 4
2018.12.20 02:30:21.199 testscript XAUUSD,Daily: NAS100 MODE_MARGINCALCMODE is 4
2018.12.20 02:30:21.199 testscript XAUUSD,Daily: JPN225 MODE_MARGINCALCMODE is 4
2018.12.20 02:30:21.199 testscript XAUUSD,Daily: ITA.40 MODE_MARGINCALCMODE is 4
2018.12.20 02:30:21.199 testscript XAUUSD,Daily: HKG.33 MODE_MARGINCALCMODE is 4
2018.12.20 02:30:21.199 testscript XAUUSD,Daily: GER.30 MODE_MARGINCALCMODE is 4
2018.12.20 02:30:21.199 testscript XAUUSD,Daily: FRA.40 MODE_MARGINCALCMODE is 4
2018.12.20 02:30:21.199 testscript XAUUSD,Daily: ESP.35 MODE_MARGINCALCMODE is 4
2018.12.20 02:30:21.199 testscript XAUUSD,Daily: COPPER MODE_MARGINCALCMODE is 4
2018.12.20 02:30:21.199 testscript XAUUSD,Daily: CHN.50 MODE_MARGINCALCMODE is 4
2018.12.20 02:30:21.199 testscript XAUUSD,Daily: AUS200 MODE_MARGINCALCMODE is 4
2018.12.20 02:30:21.199 testscript XAUUSD,Daily: #TWTR MODE_MARGINCALCMODE is 4
2018.12.20 02:30:21.199 testscript XAUUSD,Daily: #TSLA MODE_MARGINCALCMODE is 4
2018.12.20 02:30:21.199 testscript XAUUSD,Daily: #NFLX MODE_MARGINCALCMODE is 4
2018.12.20 02:30:21.199 testscript XAUUSD,Daily: #GOOGL MODE_MARGINCALCMODE is 4
2018.12.20 02:30:21.199 testscript XAUUSD,Daily: #FB MODE_MARGINCALCMODE is 4
2018.12.20 02:30:21.199 testscript XAUUSD,Daily: #BIDU MODE_MARGINCALCMODE is 4
2018.12.20 02:30:21.199 testscript XAUUSD,Daily: #BAC MODE_MARGINCALCMODE is 4
2018.12.20 02:30:21.199 testscript XAUUSD,Daily: #BABA MODE_MARGINCALCMODE is 4
2018.12.20 02:30:21.199 testscript XAUUSD,Daily: #AMZN MODE_MARGINCALCMODE is 4
2018.12.20 02:30:21.199 testscript XAUUSD,Daily: #AAPL MODE_MARGINCALCMODE is 4
2018.12.20 02:30:21.199 testscript XAUUSD,Daily: initialized
2018.12.20 02:30:21.188 Script testscript XAUUSD,Daily: loaded successfully