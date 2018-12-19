Problem with MACD

New comment
 

Hi,


I am testing a new strategy and should have 2 different MACD together with stochastic indicator. The numbers on the MACD should be the 9,20,1 and 12,26,1. My problem is that I can not put the numbers 12,26,1, just 12,26,2. Other members can do it with the instructions I have got, but not on my MT4. Can someone help me? 




Best Regards


Stephen

 
New comment