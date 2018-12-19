Problem with MACD
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Hi,
I am testing a new strategy and should have 2 different MACD together with stochastic indicator. The numbers on the MACD should be the 9,20,1 and 12,26,1. My problem is that I can not put the numbers 12,26,1, just 12,26,2. Other members can do it with the instructions I have got, but not on my MT4. Can someone help me?
Best Regards
Stephen