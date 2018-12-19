Why does some of the pairs in Market Watch highlighted in Blue?

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Hi,

Some of my pairs in Market Watch are highlighted in Blue. Can't find information on this. Wonder if anyone here knows the answer?


Regards,

Lewis

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Lewis: Some of my pairs in Market Watch are highlighted in Blue. Can't find information on this. Wonder if anyone here knows the answer?

Each broker applies a different colour highlighting depending on certain aspects of the Symbols in order to differentiate between Major Forex, Exotic Forex, Indicies, Metals, Commodities, Stocks, etc.

In your case, "blue" may be to identify USD based crosses. I am just taking a guess here!

 
Hi, thanks. There were some USD based pairs that were not highlighted in Blue. I will ask my broker about this. Thanks.
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