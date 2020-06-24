Re: Symbols
Hello
I appreciate this might be classed as a "Newbie" question but I am currently running MT5 but sadly the FX currencies are limited to the majors, I have no minor or exotic pairings. To add insult to injury I have no Commodities, Stocks, Metals (Except 1 gold reference).Is there any way to extend the pairs and products I can trade ?
Make sure you've enabled any available instruments in MT5 >> View >> Symbols.
Hello
Example -
----------------
MT4 -
----------------
MT5 -
----------------
Hello
