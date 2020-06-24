Re: Symbols

Hello

I appreciate this might be classed as a "Newbie" question but I am currently running MT5 but sadly the FX currencies are limited to the majors, I have no minor or exotic pairings. To add insult to injury I have no Commodities, Stocks, Metals (Except 1 gold reference).Is there any way to extend the pairs and products I can trade ?

 
The symbols are related to the brokers. So, you can open the account with the broker (or with the other broker) to get (to select) the other symbols.
 
Make sure you've enabled any available instruments in MT5 >> View >> Symbols.

 
Try this... 
Go to market watch window
Right click there
Select show all

 

MetaTrader 5 Help- Open an Account

MetaTrader 4 Help → Getting Started → Opening of Accounts
