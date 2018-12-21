Continue to place pending orders irrespective of whether there are already open orders.

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I would be most grateful if somebody could amend (or advise me what to amend) the EA below for me please. Its is a simple EA that opens a pending buy stop and sell stop at round numbers (every 100 pips in this case). The issue I have with it is that when price moves towards to next round number, the EA does not place any more pending orders (buy stops and sell stops) unless the first trades have been closed (target hit, stop loss hit or cancelled). I would like it to continue to pending orders as price moves to the next round number irrespective of whether there are already open trades at the previous round number. The main code of the EA is copied below. Many thanks!


extern int     MagicNumber    = 123;
extern double  TakeProfit     = 100;
extern double  StopLoss       = 160;
extern double  Fixed_Lots     = 0.1;
extern bool    Use_MM         = true;
extern double  Risk           = 1;
extern bool    Use_Trail      = false;
extern double  Trail_From     = 7;
extern double  Trail_Max      = 50.0;
extern double  Trail_Percent  = 25;

int
   LotDigits = 1,
   Slippage = 3,
   D_Factor = 1,
   Repeats = 3;
double
   Pip,
   Stop_Level;
string
   Order_Cmt;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int init()
{
   Pip = Point;
   if(Digits==3||Digits==5){Pip*=10;}
   if(Digits==4||Digits==5){D_Factor=10;}
   Slippage    *= D_Factor;
   TakeProfit  *= Pip;
   StopLoss    *= Pip;
   Trail_From  *= Pip;
   Trail_Max   *= Pip;
   Stop_Level = MathMax(0.2 * Pip, MarketInfo(OrderSymbol(),MODE_STOPLEVEL));
   if (MarketInfo(Symbol(),MODE_LOTSTEP) == 0.01)LotDigits = 2;
   Order_Cmt = WindowExpertName();
//----
   return(0);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int deinit()
  {
//----
   
//----
   return(0);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| expert start function                                            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int start()
{
int
   lRepeats = Repeats;
static bool
   OCO_Done;
int
   My_Orders = Trade_Count();
   if(!My_Orders){
   double   
      My_Price_Raw = ((Ask+Bid)/2) * (10 * D_Factor),
      Spread = Ask-Bid,
      My_Price = MathRound(My_Price_Raw);
      if(My_Price>My_Price_Raw){
      double
         Buy_Price = NormalizeDouble(My_Price/(10*D_Factor),Digits),
         Sell_Price = NormalizeDouble((My_Price-1)/(10*D_Factor),Digits);
         double 
            P_Diff_Buy =  MathAbs(Ask-Buy_Price),
            P_Diff_Sell = MathAbs(Bid-Sell_Price);
         
         if(MathAbs(Ask-Buy_Price)<=Spread)return(0);
         if(MathAbs(Bid-Sell_Price)<=Spread)return(0);
      }
      else{
         Buy_Price = NormalizeDouble((My_Price+1)/(10*D_Factor),Digits);
         Sell_Price = NormalizeDouble(My_Price/(10*D_Factor),Digits);
         if(MathAbs(Ask-Buy_Price)<=Spread)return(0);
         if(MathAbs(Bid-Sell_Price)<=Spread)return(0);
      }
      Do_Trades(Buy_Price, Sell_Price);
      OCO_Done = false;
   }
   if(!OCO_Done){       
      if(My_Orders>0){
         if(Order_Taken())OCO_Done = Pending_Delete();
      }
   }
   if(Use_Trail)Trail_Stop();   
//----
   return(0);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool Do_Trades(double B_Price, double S_Price)
{
double
   Lots = NormalizeDouble(Fixed_Lots,LotDigits);
   if(Use_MM)Lots = NormalizeDouble(Get_Lots(),LotDigits);
int
   result = 0;
double
   Buy_SL = NormalizeDouble(B_Price - StopLoss,Digits),
   Sell_SL = NormalizeDouble(S_Price + StopLoss,Digits),
   Buy_TP = NormalizeDouble(B_Price + TakeProfit,Digits),
   Sell_TP = NormalizeDouble(S_Price - TakeProfit,Digits);
   int B_Ticket = OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_BUYSTOP,Lots,B_Price,30,Buy_SL,Buy_TP,Order_Cmt,MagicNumber,0,CLR_NONE);
   if(B_Ticket<0)Print("Buy ordersend error - error = " + GetLastError());
   if(B_Ticket>0)result++;
   int S_Ticket = OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_SELLSTOP,Lots,S_Price,30,Sell_SL,Sell_TP,Order_Cmt,MagicNumber,0,CLR_NONE);
   if(S_Ticket<0)Print("Sell ordersend error - error = " + GetLastError());
   if(S_Ticket>0)result++;
   if(result==2)return(true);
   Pending_Delete();
   return(false);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int Trade_Count()
{
int
   cnt=0;
   for(int i=OrdersTotal()-1;i>=0;i--){
      OrderSelect(i,SELECT_BY_POS);
      if(OrderMagicNumber()==MagicNumber){
         if(OrderSymbol()==Symbol())cnt++;
      }
   }
   return(cnt);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool Order_Taken()
{
   for(int i=OrdersTotal()-1;i>=0;i--){
      OrderSelect(i,SELECT_BY_POS);
      if(OrderMagicNumber()==MagicNumber){
         if(OrderSymbol()==Symbol()){
            if(OrderType()<2)return(true);
         }
      }
   }   
   return(false);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool Pending_Delete()
{
bool
   result = false;
   for(int i=OrdersTotal()-1;i>=0;i--){
      if(OrderSelect(i,SELECT_BY_POS)){
         if(OrderMagicNumber()==MagicNumber){
            if(OrderSymbol()==Symbol()){
               if(OrderType()>1)result = OrderDelete(OrderTicket());
            }
         }
      }
      else Print("Error selecting order in Pending_Delete function - Error = " + GetLastError());
   }
   return(result);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double Get_Lots()
{
static bool
   In_Recovery = false;
static int
   Loss_Trades;
double
   lStop = StopLoss;
   lStop /= Pip;
double
   Pip_Value = MarketInfo(Symbol(),MODE_TICKVALUE) * D_Factor,
   Lot_Value = MarketInfo(Symbol(),MODE_LOTSIZE) * D_Factor,
   Money_Loss = Risk/Lot_Value * AccountBalance(),
   Trade_Size = (Money_Loss/StopLoss)/Pip_Value;
   Trade_Size = MathMax(Trade_Size,MarketInfo(Symbol(),MODE_MINLOT));
   Trade_Size = MathMin(Trade_Size,MarketInfo(Symbol(),MODE_MAXLOT));
   return(Trade_Size);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void Trail_Stop()
{
bool
   mod;
int 
   err;
double
   My_Profit,
   My_Trail,
   My_SL;
//----
   for (int i = 0; i < OrdersTotal(); i++){
      if (OrderSelect(i,SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_TRADES)){
         if(OrderMagicNumber() == MagicNumber){
            RefreshRates();
            switch(OrderType()){
               case OP_BUY :  My_Profit = MarketInfo(OrderSymbol(), MODE_BID) - OrderOpenPrice();
                              My_Trail = MathMin(My_Profit * Trail_Percent/100,Trail_Max);
                              My_SL = NormalizeDouble(MarketInfo(OrderSymbol(),MODE_BID)-My_Trail,Digits);
                              if(My_Profit > Trail_From){
                                 if(MarketInfo(OrderSymbol(),MODE_BID) - My_SL > Stop_Level){
                                    if(OrderStopLoss() < My_SL || OrderStopLoss() == 0) mod = OrderModify(OrderTicket(),OrderOpenPrice(),My_SL,OrderTakeProfit(),0, CLR_NONE);
                                 }
                              }
                              break;
                        
               case OP_SELL : My_Profit = OrderOpenPrice() - MarketInfo(OrderSymbol(), MODE_ASK);
                              My_Trail = MathMin(My_Profit * Trail_Percent/100,Trail_Max);
                              My_SL = NormalizeDouble(MarketInfo(OrderSymbol(),MODE_ASK)+My_Trail,Digits);
                              if(My_Profit > Trail_From){
                                 if(My_SL - MarketInfo(OrderSymbol(),MODE_ASK) > Stop_Level){
                                    if(My_SL < OrderStopLoss() || OrderStopLoss() == 0) mod = OrderModify(OrderTicket(),OrderOpenPrice(),My_SL,OrderTakeProfit(),0,CLR_NONE);
                                 }
                              }
                              break;
               }
               if(!mod){
                  err = GetLastError();
                  if (err > 1) Print("Error entering Trailing Stop - Error (" + err + ")");
               }
         }
      }
      else Print("Error selecting order");
   } 
   return(0);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
  
bool Order_Taken()
{
   for(int i=OrdersTotal()-1;i>=0;i--){
      OrderSelect(i,SELECT_BY_POS);
      if(OrderMagicNumber()==MagicNumber){
         if(OrderSymbol()==Symbol()){
            if(OrderType()<2)return(true);
         }
      }
   }   
   return(false);


Copy & paste this to the top of your code and try it again

#property strict

Take a look at some of your return(), most don't return a value.

what bool is return(false)?

you haven't returned a value.

Doesn't this cause an error?

void Trail_Stop()
{
bool
   mod;
int 
   err;
double
   My_Profit,
   My_Trail,
   My_SL;
//----
   for (int i = 0; i < OrdersTotal(); i++){
      if (OrderSelect(i,SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_TRADES)){
         if(OrderMagicNumber() == MagicNumber){
            RefreshRates();
            switch(OrderType()){
               case OP_BUY :  My_Profit = MarketInfo(OrderSymbol(), MODE_BID) - OrderOpenPrice();
                              My_Trail = MathMin(My_Profit * Trail_Percent/100,Trail_Max);
                              My_SL = NormalizeDouble(MarketInfo(OrderSymbol(),MODE_BID)-My_Trail,Digits);
                              if(My_Profit > Trail_From){
                                 if(MarketInfo(OrderSymbol(),MODE_BID) - My_SL > Stop_Level){
                                    if(OrderStopLoss() < My_SL || OrderStopLoss() == 0) mod = OrderModify(OrderTicket(),OrderOpenPrice(),My_SL,OrderTakeProfit(),0, CLR_NONE);
                                 }
                              }
                              break;
                        
               case OP_SELL : My_Profit = OrderOpenPrice() - MarketInfo(OrderSymbol(), MODE_ASK);
                              My_Trail = MathMin(My_Profit * Trail_Percent/100,Trail_Max);
                              My_SL = NormalizeDouble(MarketInfo(OrderSymbol(),MODE_ASK)+My_Trail,Digits);
                              if(My_Profit > Trail_From){
                                 if(My_SL - MarketInfo(OrderSymbol(),MODE_ASK) > Stop_Level){
                                    if(My_SL < OrderStopLoss() || OrderStopLoss() == 0) mod = OrderModify(OrderTicket(),OrderOpenPrice(),My_SL,OrderTakeProfit(),0,CLR_NONE);
                                 }
                              }
                              break;
               }
               if(!mod){
                  err = GetLastError();
                  if (err > 1) Print("Error entering Trailing Stop - Error (" + err + ")");
               }
         }
      }
      else Print("Error selecting order");
   } 
   return(0);
}
 
Thank you for your response GrumpyDuckMan. I am actually not versed in mql4 coding (ie. I am a complete novice) and this EA was not written by me. As the EA stands, it does work and causes no errors. However, like already explained, it just opens pending orders for a pair only after a previous order for that pair has been closed. I, however, want it to open pending orders irrespective of their already being open orders. Thanks
 

Hello again GrumpyDuckMan. I copied and pasted the code as your instructed, 


but got the following errors after I compiled it:




 

Hello again,

It looks like you have some problems with your code. The errors you need to fix, but the warnings you can leave. I would fix the warning about "return values of OrderSelect should be checked"

 

Hello again, try this

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                      ProjectName |
//|                                      Copyright 2012, CompanyName |
//|                                       http://www.companyname.net |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property strict
extern int     MagicNumber    = 123;
extern double  TakeProfit     = 100;
extern double  StopLoss       = 160;
extern double  Fixed_Lots     = 0.1;
extern bool    Use_MM         = true;
extern double  Risk           = 1;
extern bool    Use_Trail      = false;
extern double  Trail_From     = 7;
extern double  Trail_Max      = 50.0;
extern double  Trail_Percent  = 25;

bool mod;
int err,lRepeats,My_Orders,LotDigits=1,Slippage=3,D_Factor=1,Repeats=3,B_Ticket,S_Ticket;
static bool OCO_Done;
static bool In_Recovery=false;
static int Loss_Trades;
double Pip,Stop_Level,My_Profit,My_Trail,My_SL,Lots,Buy_Price,Sell_Price,Pip_Value=MarketInfo(Symbol(),MODE_TICKVALUE),Lot_Value,Money_Loss,Trade_Size;
double lStop=StopLoss,Buy_SL,Sell_SL,Buy_TP,Sell_TP;
string Order_Cmt;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int init()
  {
   Pip=Point;
   if(Digits==3||Digits==5){Pip*=10;}
   if(Digits==4||Digits==5){D_Factor=10;}
   Slippage    *= D_Factor;
   TakeProfit  *= Pip;
   StopLoss    *= Pip;
   Trail_From  *= Pip;
   Trail_Max   *= Pip;
   Stop_Level=MathMax(0.2*Pip,MarketInfo(OrderSymbol(),MODE_STOPLEVEL));
   if(MarketInfo(Symbol(),MODE_LOTSTEP)==0.01)LotDigits=2;
   Order_Cmt=WindowExpertName();
//----
   return(0);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int deinit()
  {
//----

//----
   return(0);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| expert start function                                            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int start()
  {
   lRepeats=Repeats;
   My_Orders=Trade_Count();

   if(!My_Orders)
     {
      double   My_Price_Raw=((Ask+Bid)/2) *(10*D_Factor),Spread=Ask-Bid,My_Price=MathRound(My_Price_Raw);

      if(My_Price>My_Price_Raw)
        {

         Buy_Price=NormalizeDouble(My_Price/(10*D_Factor),Digits);
         Sell_Price=NormalizeDouble((My_Price-1)/(10*D_Factor),Digits);
         double  P_Diff_Buy=MathAbs(Ask-Buy_Price),P_Diff_Sell=MathAbs(Bid-Sell_Price);

         if(MathAbs(Ask-Buy_Price)<=Spread)
            return(0);
         if(MathAbs(Bid-Sell_Price)<=Spread)
            return(0);
        }
      else
        {
         Buy_Price=NormalizeDouble((My_Price+1)/(10*D_Factor),Digits);
         Sell_Price=NormalizeDouble(My_Price/(10*D_Factor),Digits);
         if(MathAbs(Ask-Buy_Price)<=Spread)
            return(0);
         if(MathAbs(Bid-Sell_Price)<=Spread)
            return(0);
        }
      Do_Trades(Buy_Price,Sell_Price);
      OCO_Done=false;
     }
   if(!OCO_Done)
     {
      if(My_Orders>0)
        {
         if(Order_Taken())OCO_Done=Pending_Delete();
        }
     }
   if(Use_Trail)Trail_Stop();
//----
   return(0);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool Do_Trades(double B_Price,double S_Price)
  {
   Lots=NormalizeDouble(Fixed_Lots,LotDigits);

   if(Use_MM)Lots=NormalizeDouble(Get_Lots(),LotDigits);
   int
   result=0;
   Buy_SL=NormalizeDouble(B_Price-StopLoss,Digits);
   Sell_SL= NormalizeDouble(S_Price+StopLoss,Digits);
   Buy_TP = NormalizeDouble(B_Price + TakeProfit,Digits);
   Sell_TP=NormalizeDouble(S_Price - TakeProfit,Digits);
   B_Ticket=OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_BUYSTOP,Lots,B_Price,30,Buy_SL,Buy_TP,Order_Cmt,MagicNumber,0,CLR_NONE);
   if(B_Ticket<0)Alert("Buy ordersend error - error = "+GetLastError());
   if(B_Ticket>0)result++;
   S_Ticket=OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_SELLSTOP,Lots,S_Price,30,Sell_SL,Sell_TP,Order_Cmt,MagicNumber,0,CLR_NONE);
   if(S_Ticket<0)Alert("Sell ordersend error - error = "+GetLastError());
   if(S_Ticket>0)result++;
   if(result==2)return(true);
   Pending_Delete();
   return(false);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int Trade_Count()
  {
   int cnt=0;
   for(int i=OrdersTotal()-1;i>=0;i--)
     {
      double T=OrderSelect(i,SELECT_BY_POS);
      if(OrderMagicNumber()==MagicNumber)
        {
         if(OrderSymbol()==Symbol())cnt++;
        }
     }
   return(cnt);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool Order_Taken()
  {
   for(int i=OrdersTotal()-1;i>=0;i--)
     {
      double T=OrderSelect(i,SELECT_BY_POS);
      if(OrderMagicNumber()==MagicNumber)
        {
         if(OrderSymbol()==Symbol())
           {
            if(OrderType()<2)return(true);
           }
        }
     }
   return(false);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool Pending_Delete()
  {
   bool result = false;
   for(int i=OrdersTotal()-1;i>=0;i--)
     {
      if(OrderSelect(i,SELECT_BY_POS))
        {
         if(OrderMagicNumber()==MagicNumber)
           {
            if(OrderSymbol()==Symbol())
              {
               if(OrderType()>1)result=OrderDelete(OrderTicket());
              }
           }
        }
      else Print("Error selecting order in Pending_Delete function - Error = "+GetLastError());
     }
   return(result);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double Get_Lots()
  {
   In_Recovery=false;

   lStop=Pip;
   Pip_Value *D_Factor;
   Lot_Value=MarketInfo(Symbol(),MODE_LOTSIZE)*D_Factor;
   Money_Loss = Risk/Lot_Value * AccountBalance();
   Trade_Size = (Money_Loss/StopLoss)/Pip_Value;
   Trade_Size = MathMax(Trade_Size,MarketInfo(Symbol(),MODE_MINLOT));
   Trade_Size = MathMin(Trade_Size,MarketInfo(Symbol(),MODE_MAXLOT));
   return(Trade_Size);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void Trail_Stop()
  {
   for(int i=0; i<OrdersTotal(); i++)
     {
      if(OrderSelect(i,SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_TRADES))
        {
         if(OrderMagicNumber()==MagicNumber)
           {
            RefreshRates();
            switch(OrderType())
              {
               case OP_BUY :  My_Profit= MarketInfo(OrderSymbol(),MODE_BID)-OrderOpenPrice();
               My_Trail = MathMin(My_Profit * Trail_Percent/100,Trail_Max);
               My_SL=NormalizeDouble(MarketInfo(OrderSymbol(),MODE_BID)-My_Trail,Digits);
               if(My_Profit>Trail_From)
                 {
                  if(MarketInfo(OrderSymbol(),MODE_BID)-My_SL>Stop_Level)
                    {
                     if(OrderStopLoss()<My_SL || OrderStopLoss()==0) mod=OrderModify(OrderTicket(),OrderOpenPrice(),My_SL,OrderTakeProfit(),0,CLR_NONE);
                    }
                 }
               break;

               case OP_SELL : My_Profit= OrderOpenPrice()-MarketInfo(OrderSymbol(),MODE_ASK);
               My_Trail = MathMin(My_Profit * Trail_Percent/100,Trail_Max);
               My_SL=NormalizeDouble(MarketInfo(OrderSymbol(),MODE_ASK)+My_Trail,Digits);
               if(My_Profit>Trail_From)
                 {
                  if(My_SL-MarketInfo(OrderSymbol(),MODE_ASK)>Stop_Level)
                    {
                     if(My_SL<OrderStopLoss() || OrderStopLoss()==0) mod=OrderModify(OrderTicket(),OrderOpenPrice(),My_SL,OrderTakeProfit(),0,CLR_NONE);
                    }
                 }
               break;
              }
            if(!mod)
              {
               err=GetLastError();
               if(err>1) Alert("Error entering Trailing Stop - Error ("+err+")");
              }
           }
        }
      else Alert("Error selecting order");
     }
//return(0);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
 
GrumpyDuckMan, I thank you for your assistance and I am most grateful. I have compiled and run you code above. Unfortunately, it does not do what I want either. That is to to continue to place pending orders at the next round numbers above and below the price as the price moves irrespective of there being open trades that have not been closed. Thanks 
 

Hello again,

I didn't fix your code to work. I just removed the errors. there are still problems with it. Maybe if you try debugging it you will see what I mean.

 
Hello GrumpyDuckMan. Thank you for your response. The code works as it is currently. All I was just after was the amendment I have repeatedly mentioned - continue to open pending orders (buy stop above and sell stop below current price at round numbers) even if there are already open orders yet to be closed for the pair. Thanks
 

Hello again,

you have almost identified one of your problems. Please try what I asked you to do. you will be a little surprised as to what the code is actually doing. Just add variables to watch windows in debug mode and use F11 to step through it.

I can tell you right now your code below will not work.

bool Do_Trades(double B_Price,double S_Price)
  {
   Lots=NormalizeDouble(Fixed_Lots,LotDigits);

   if(Use_MM)Lots=NormalizeDouble(Get_Lots(),LotDigits);
   int
   result=0;
   Buy_SL=NormalizeDouble(B_Price-StopLoss,Digits);
   Sell_SL= NormalizeDouble(S_Price+StopLoss,Digits);
   Buy_TP = NormalizeDouble(B_Price + TakeProfit,Digits);
   Sell_TP=NormalizeDouble(S_Price - TakeProfit,Digits);
   B_Ticket=OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_BUYSTOP,Lots,B_Price,30,Buy_SL,Buy_TP,Order_Cmt,MagicNumber,0,CLR_NONE);
   if(B_Ticket<0)Alert("Buy ordersend error - error = "+GetLastError());
   if(B_Ticket>0)result++;
   S_Ticket=OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_SELLSTOP,Lots,S_Price,30,Sell_SL,Sell_TP,Order_Cmt,MagicNumber,0,CLR_NONE);
   if(S_Ticket<0)Alert("Sell ordersend error - error = "+GetLastError());
   if(S_Ticket>0)result++;
   if(result==2)return(true);
   Pending_Delete();
   return(false);
  }
 
Hello GrumpyDuckMan, once again thanks for your assistance. Just to re-iterate, I am not a coder and don't know much at all about mql4 coding. I did not write the original code and really do not have much idea what each line of code does or mean. Following your suggestions will just lead to me coming back asking more and more questions. If  you are able to amend the code to do what I want it to do, then I will be most grateful. If not, then thanks for your assistance anyway. 
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