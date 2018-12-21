Continue to place pending orders irrespective of whether there are already open orders.
bool Order_Taken() { for(int i=OrdersTotal()-1;i>=0;i--){ OrderSelect(i,SELECT_BY_POS); if(OrderMagicNumber()==MagicNumber){ if(OrderSymbol()==Symbol()){ if(OrderType()<2)return(true); } } } return(false);
Copy & paste this to the top of your code and try it again
#property strict
Take a look at some of your return(), most don't return a value.
what bool is return(false)?
you haven't returned a value.
Doesn't this cause an error?
void Trail_Stop() { bool mod; int err; double My_Profit, My_Trail, My_SL; //---- for (int i = 0; i < OrdersTotal(); i++){ if (OrderSelect(i,SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_TRADES)){ if(OrderMagicNumber() == MagicNumber){ RefreshRates(); switch(OrderType()){ case OP_BUY : My_Profit = MarketInfo(OrderSymbol(), MODE_BID) - OrderOpenPrice(); My_Trail = MathMin(My_Profit * Trail_Percent/100,Trail_Max); My_SL = NormalizeDouble(MarketInfo(OrderSymbol(),MODE_BID)-My_Trail,Digits); if(My_Profit > Trail_From){ if(MarketInfo(OrderSymbol(),MODE_BID) - My_SL > Stop_Level){ if(OrderStopLoss() < My_SL || OrderStopLoss() == 0) mod = OrderModify(OrderTicket(),OrderOpenPrice(),My_SL,OrderTakeProfit(),0, CLR_NONE); } } break; case OP_SELL : My_Profit = OrderOpenPrice() - MarketInfo(OrderSymbol(), MODE_ASK); My_Trail = MathMin(My_Profit * Trail_Percent/100,Trail_Max); My_SL = NormalizeDouble(MarketInfo(OrderSymbol(),MODE_ASK)+My_Trail,Digits); if(My_Profit > Trail_From){ if(My_SL - MarketInfo(OrderSymbol(),MODE_ASK) > Stop_Level){ if(My_SL < OrderStopLoss() || OrderStopLoss() == 0) mod = OrderModify(OrderTicket(),OrderOpenPrice(),My_SL,OrderTakeProfit(),0,CLR_NONE); } } break; } if(!mod){ err = GetLastError(); if (err > 1) Print("Error entering Trailing Stop - Error (" + err + ")"); } } } else Print("Error selecting order"); } return(0); }
Hello again GrumpyDuckMan. I copied and pasted the code as your instructed,
but got the following errors after I compiled it:
Hello again,
It looks like you have some problems with your code. The errors you need to fix, but the warnings you can leave. I would fix the warning about "return values of OrderSelect should be checked"
Hello again, try this
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ProjectName | //| Copyright 2012, CompanyName | //| http://www.companyname.net | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property strict extern int MagicNumber = 123; extern double TakeProfit = 100; extern double StopLoss = 160; extern double Fixed_Lots = 0.1; extern bool Use_MM = true; extern double Risk = 1; extern bool Use_Trail = false; extern double Trail_From = 7; extern double Trail_Max = 50.0; extern double Trail_Percent = 25; bool mod; int err,lRepeats,My_Orders,LotDigits=1,Slippage=3,D_Factor=1,Repeats=3,B_Ticket,S_Ticket; static bool OCO_Done; static bool In_Recovery=false; static int Loss_Trades; double Pip,Stop_Level,My_Profit,My_Trail,My_SL,Lots,Buy_Price,Sell_Price,Pip_Value=MarketInfo(Symbol(),MODE_TICKVALUE),Lot_Value,Money_Loss,Trade_Size; double lStop=StopLoss,Buy_SL,Sell_SL,Buy_TP,Sell_TP; string Order_Cmt; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int init() { Pip=Point; if(Digits==3||Digits==5){Pip*=10;} if(Digits==4||Digits==5){D_Factor=10;} Slippage *= D_Factor; TakeProfit *= Pip; StopLoss *= Pip; Trail_From *= Pip; Trail_Max *= Pip; Stop_Level=MathMax(0.2*Pip,MarketInfo(OrderSymbol(),MODE_STOPLEVEL)); if(MarketInfo(Symbol(),MODE_LOTSTEP)==0.01)LotDigits=2; Order_Cmt=WindowExpertName(); //---- return(0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int deinit() { //---- //---- return(0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| expert start function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int start() { lRepeats=Repeats; My_Orders=Trade_Count(); if(!My_Orders) { double My_Price_Raw=((Ask+Bid)/2) *(10*D_Factor),Spread=Ask-Bid,My_Price=MathRound(My_Price_Raw); if(My_Price>My_Price_Raw) { Buy_Price=NormalizeDouble(My_Price/(10*D_Factor),Digits); Sell_Price=NormalizeDouble((My_Price-1)/(10*D_Factor),Digits); double P_Diff_Buy=MathAbs(Ask-Buy_Price),P_Diff_Sell=MathAbs(Bid-Sell_Price); if(MathAbs(Ask-Buy_Price)<=Spread) return(0); if(MathAbs(Bid-Sell_Price)<=Spread) return(0); } else { Buy_Price=NormalizeDouble((My_Price+1)/(10*D_Factor),Digits); Sell_Price=NormalizeDouble(My_Price/(10*D_Factor),Digits); if(MathAbs(Ask-Buy_Price)<=Spread) return(0); if(MathAbs(Bid-Sell_Price)<=Spread) return(0); } Do_Trades(Buy_Price,Sell_Price); OCO_Done=false; } if(!OCO_Done) { if(My_Orders>0) { if(Order_Taken())OCO_Done=Pending_Delete(); } } if(Use_Trail)Trail_Stop(); //---- return(0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool Do_Trades(double B_Price,double S_Price) { Lots=NormalizeDouble(Fixed_Lots,LotDigits); if(Use_MM)Lots=NormalizeDouble(Get_Lots(),LotDigits); int result=0; Buy_SL=NormalizeDouble(B_Price-StopLoss,Digits); Sell_SL= NormalizeDouble(S_Price+StopLoss,Digits); Buy_TP = NormalizeDouble(B_Price + TakeProfit,Digits); Sell_TP=NormalizeDouble(S_Price - TakeProfit,Digits); B_Ticket=OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_BUYSTOP,Lots,B_Price,30,Buy_SL,Buy_TP,Order_Cmt,MagicNumber,0,CLR_NONE); if(B_Ticket<0)Alert("Buy ordersend error - error = "+GetLastError()); if(B_Ticket>0)result++; S_Ticket=OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_SELLSTOP,Lots,S_Price,30,Sell_SL,Sell_TP,Order_Cmt,MagicNumber,0,CLR_NONE); if(S_Ticket<0)Alert("Sell ordersend error - error = "+GetLastError()); if(S_Ticket>0)result++; if(result==2)return(true); Pending_Delete(); return(false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int Trade_Count() { int cnt=0; for(int i=OrdersTotal()-1;i>=0;i--) { double T=OrderSelect(i,SELECT_BY_POS); if(OrderMagicNumber()==MagicNumber) { if(OrderSymbol()==Symbol())cnt++; } } return(cnt); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool Order_Taken() { for(int i=OrdersTotal()-1;i>=0;i--) { double T=OrderSelect(i,SELECT_BY_POS); if(OrderMagicNumber()==MagicNumber) { if(OrderSymbol()==Symbol()) { if(OrderType()<2)return(true); } } } return(false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool Pending_Delete() { bool result = false; for(int i=OrdersTotal()-1;i>=0;i--) { if(OrderSelect(i,SELECT_BY_POS)) { if(OrderMagicNumber()==MagicNumber) { if(OrderSymbol()==Symbol()) { if(OrderType()>1)result=OrderDelete(OrderTicket()); } } } else Print("Error selecting order in Pending_Delete function - Error = "+GetLastError()); } return(result); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double Get_Lots() { In_Recovery=false; lStop=Pip; Pip_Value *D_Factor; Lot_Value=MarketInfo(Symbol(),MODE_LOTSIZE)*D_Factor; Money_Loss = Risk/Lot_Value * AccountBalance(); Trade_Size = (Money_Loss/StopLoss)/Pip_Value; Trade_Size = MathMax(Trade_Size,MarketInfo(Symbol(),MODE_MINLOT)); Trade_Size = MathMin(Trade_Size,MarketInfo(Symbol(),MODE_MAXLOT)); return(Trade_Size); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void Trail_Stop() { for(int i=0; i<OrdersTotal(); i++) { if(OrderSelect(i,SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_TRADES)) { if(OrderMagicNumber()==MagicNumber) { RefreshRates(); switch(OrderType()) { case OP_BUY : My_Profit= MarketInfo(OrderSymbol(),MODE_BID)-OrderOpenPrice(); My_Trail = MathMin(My_Profit * Trail_Percent/100,Trail_Max); My_SL=NormalizeDouble(MarketInfo(OrderSymbol(),MODE_BID)-My_Trail,Digits); if(My_Profit>Trail_From) { if(MarketInfo(OrderSymbol(),MODE_BID)-My_SL>Stop_Level) { if(OrderStopLoss()<My_SL || OrderStopLoss()==0) mod=OrderModify(OrderTicket(),OrderOpenPrice(),My_SL,OrderTakeProfit(),0,CLR_NONE); } } break; case OP_SELL : My_Profit= OrderOpenPrice()-MarketInfo(OrderSymbol(),MODE_ASK); My_Trail = MathMin(My_Profit * Trail_Percent/100,Trail_Max); My_SL=NormalizeDouble(MarketInfo(OrderSymbol(),MODE_ASK)+My_Trail,Digits); if(My_Profit>Trail_From) { if(My_SL-MarketInfo(OrderSymbol(),MODE_ASK)>Stop_Level) { if(My_SL<OrderStopLoss() || OrderStopLoss()==0) mod=OrderModify(OrderTicket(),OrderOpenPrice(),My_SL,OrderTakeProfit(),0,CLR_NONE); } } break; } if(!mod) { err=GetLastError(); if(err>1) Alert("Error entering Trailing Stop - Error ("+err+")"); } } } else Alert("Error selecting order"); } //return(0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Hello again,
you have almost identified one of your problems. Please try what I asked you to do. you will be a little surprised as to what the code is actually doing. Just add variables to watch windows in debug mode and use F11 to step through it.
I can tell you right now your code below will not work.
bool Do_Trades(double B_Price,double S_Price)
{
Lots=NormalizeDouble(Fixed_Lots,LotDigits);
if(Use_MM)Lots=NormalizeDouble(Get_Lots(),LotDigits);
int
result=0;
Buy_SL=NormalizeDouble(B_Price-StopLoss,Digits);
Sell_SL= NormalizeDouble(S_Price+StopLoss,Digits);
Buy_TP = NormalizeDouble(B_Price + TakeProfit,Digits);
Sell_TP=NormalizeDouble(S_Price - TakeProfit,Digits);
B_Ticket=OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_BUYSTOP,Lots,B_Price,30,Buy_SL,Buy_TP,Order_Cmt,MagicNumber,0,CLR_NONE);
if(B_Ticket<0)Alert("Buy ordersend error - error = "+GetLastError());
if(B_Ticket>0)result++;
S_Ticket=OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_SELLSTOP,Lots,S_Price,30,Sell_SL,Sell_TP,Order_Cmt,MagicNumber,0,CLR_NONE);
if(S_Ticket<0)Alert("Sell ordersend error - error = "+GetLastError());
if(S_Ticket>0)result++;
if(result==2)return(true);
Pending_Delete();
return(false);
}
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I would be most grateful if somebody could amend (or advise me what to amend) the EA below for me please. Its is a simple EA that opens a pending buy stop and sell stop at round numbers (every 100 pips in this case). The issue I have with it is that when price moves towards to next round number, the EA does not place any more pending orders (buy stops and sell stops) unless the first trades have been closed (target hit, stop loss hit or cancelled). I would like it to continue to pending orders as price moves to the next round number irrespective of whether there are already open trades at the previous round number. The main code of the EA is copied below. Many thanks!