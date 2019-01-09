about " OBJPROP_COLOR " when they are on top together

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hi.

as you see in below pic.

when they are on top together , the color will change in common area.

if we create them by using code , is there ability to : ( fore example / some like /  by using  /   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ )

1-  for  type1 : have the same color in common area?

2-  for  type2 : have the same color for the " last draw "  in common area?

3-  OR is there another solution or choice ?

 
Mehrdad Shiri:

hi.

as you see in below pic.

when they are on top together , the color will change in common area.

if we create them by using code , is there ability to : ( fore example / some like /  by using  /   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ )

1-  for  type1 : have the same color in common area?

2-  for  type2 : have the same color for the " last draw "  in common area?

3-  OR is there another solution or choice ?

IS there solution ?
 
Mehrdad Shiri:
IS there solution ?

I think there is no solution

 
Mehrdad Shiri:
IS there solution ?

There are several solutions but not with 2 RECTANGLE objects, you can't control the intersection color.

One solution is to use more objects, for example a third rectangle place at the intersection (simplest).

Using 3 RECTANGLE objects

Or to use RECTANGLE_LABEL in place of RECTANGLE and to manage the x,y position by code.

An other one is to use canvas. Depends of your goal.

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