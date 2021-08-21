Experts: Moving Average EA
How is ADX connected to the trading robot? I mean how does it operate alongside the the 2ema? Can I see the code?
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Moving Average EA:
Open and close when fast moving average line cross slow moving average line.
Author: luo jun