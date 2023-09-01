Text editor to work on big files (above 100MB) - page 3
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I found this one to be among the best when it comes to really large files.
Others will stutter or even freeze but this one slices through like a hot knife through butter.
I found this one to be among the best when it comes to really large files.
Others will stutter or even freeze but this one slices through like a hot knife through butter.
https://www.textpad.com/
Unfortunately I am working under Windows.
It's never too late.
And it's free too.
Best things in life are free.
:)
Unfortunately I am working under Windows.
Then vscode is the way you wanna go. It'll make light work of loading/searching large files, even offers regex pattern matching.
It's never too late.
And it's free too.
Best things in life are free.
:)
I know Linux very well and I work with Debian and Ubuntu for years, desktops and servers. So I also know gEdit is a good software.
Then vscode is the way you wanna go. It'll make light work of loading/searching large files, even offers regex pattern matching.
Hi
Have you tested CodeWriter (Win10) ?
mTail
I don't know about big files but this software can automatically refresh the screen, so I'm using this as alternative output screen. Instead using Print() ...i output string to the file (separate file for seperate log) and mTail is refreshing it automatically, and there is no limit of 500 lines :),
by doing it have 100% control what i want to see, In Expert tab it is hard to separate important logs and see the quickly ...just my thought maybe will be useful for You, for me this is life saver, I have separate function funFilePrint (string to display , filename) ,and mTail to see what is inside . I hope You know what i mean :)http://www.mtail.com/