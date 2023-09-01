Text editor to work on big files (above 100MB) - page 3

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I found this one to be among the best when it comes to really large files.

Others will stutter or even freeze but this one slices through like a hot knife through butter.

 
Marco vd Heijden:

I found this one to be among the best when it comes to really large files.

Others will stutter or even freeze but this one slices through like a hot knife through butter.

Unfortunately I am working under Windows.
 
use TextPad, is simple but powerful:

https://www.textpad.com/
TextPad - the text editor for Windows
  • www.textpad.com
TextPad is an award winning text editor for Windows. Download a free evaluation copy, to discover the powerful features that will increase your productivity immediately. Includes a 13-language spelling checker, syntax highlighting, macros, workspaces, WordStar, Brief and MS editor emulations. Can be used to edit any plain text files, including HTML, Java, C, Pascal, Fortran, LaTeX. Available in English, French, Dutch, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Polish, Portuguese and Spanish.
 
Alain Verleyen:
Unfortunately I am working under Windows.

It's never too late.

And it's free too.

Best things in life are free.


:)

 
Alain Verleyen:
Unfortunately I am working under Windows.

Then vscode is the way you wanna go. It'll make light work of loading/searching large files, even offers regex pattern matching. 

 
Marco vd Heijden:

It's never too late.

And it's free too.

Best things in life are free.


:)

I know Linux very well and I work with Debian and Ubuntu for years, desktops and servers. So I also know gEdit is a good software.

 
nicholi shen:

Then vscode is the way you wanna go. It'll make light work of loading/searching large files, even offers regex pattern matching. 

It's in my list to check.
 

Hi

Have you tested CodeWriter (Win10) ?

[Deleted]  
Maybe try code your own text editor to read text segment by segment. We are developers.. :P
 

mTail

I don't know about big files but this software can automatically refresh the screen,  so I'm using this as  alternative output screen. Instead using Print()  ...i output string to the file (separate file for seperate log)  and mTail is refreshing it automatically, and there is no limit of 500 lines :),

by doing it have  100%  control what i want to see, In Expert tab it is hard to separate important logs and see the quickly    ...just my thought  maybe will be useful for You, for me this is life saver, I have separate function funFilePrint (string to display , filename)  ,and mTail to see what is inside . I hope You know what i mean :)

http://www.mtail.com/
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