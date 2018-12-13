VPS or VDS? - page 2

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Ahmet Metin Yilmaz:

As a summary;

- VPS is sufficient for EA's.

- At least 2 cores are needed.

- At least 4 GB ram needed.

-The server quality is important.

Another comment or addition?

Minimum requirements depends on your needs and/or the EA's efficiency.

For example, I have a VPS on Vultr with only 1 vCore and only 1 GB of vRAM on a 25 GB vSSD running 2 MT4 terminals, each running two EA's (coded by me) and without any problems or latency issues (OS: Windows 2008 R2 Server).

It all depends on how efficient your EA's are.

EDIT: Correct size of vSSD is 25 GB and not 20 GB as I originally wrote!


 
Daniel Stein:

Not from my side. That's everything you need.

thank you Daniel.

Anyone?

 
Fernando Carreiro:

Minimum requirements depends on your needs and/or the EA's efficiency.

For example, I have a VPS on Vultr with only 1 vCore and only 1 GB of vRAM on a 20GB vSSD running 2 MT4 terminals, each running two EA's (coded by me) and without any problems or latency issues (OS: Windows 2008 R2 Server).

It all depends on how efficient your EA's are.

That is a nice sample given the result of use.

We thought a little more flexible and improved. :)

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