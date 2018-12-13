VPS or VDS? - page 2
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As a summary;
- VPS is sufficient for EA's.
- At least 2 cores are needed.
- At least 4 GB ram needed.
-The server quality is important.
Another comment or addition?
Minimum requirements depends on your needs and/or the EA's efficiency.
For example, I have a VPS on Vultr with only 1 vCore and only 1 GB of vRAM on a 25 GB vSSD running 2 MT4 terminals, each running two EA's (coded by me) and without any problems or latency issues (OS: Windows 2008 R2 Server).
It all depends on how efficient your EA's are.
EDIT: Correct size of vSSD is 25 GB and not 20 GB as I originally wrote!
Not from my side. That's everything you need.
thank you Daniel.
Anyone?
Minimum requirements depends on your needs and/or the EA's efficiency.
For example, I have a VPS on Vultr with only 1 vCore and only 1 GB of vRAM on a 20GB vSSD running 2 MT4 terminals, each running two EA's (coded by me) and without any problems or latency issues (OS: Windows 2008 R2 Server).
It all depends on how efficient your EA's are.
That is a nice sample given the result of use.
We thought a little more flexible and improved. :)