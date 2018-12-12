Help to get the access back to my original UserID
We as the forum users can not solved this situation.
Besides, as far as I understand - support team of this forum can not access to any email.
The only thing to know about "same guy, not same guy" is email address ...
If the other users have the other idea how to solve this situation so they will post on the thread.
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Hi,
I have an issue with my original userID. Please note that I tried to handle this with the support team, but their answer was that I needed to use the forum as they only handles payment related issues.
I am not longer have access to the email from which the original account was created. My original userID was: elkinmar. I no longer have access to the email from which the account was created as I've sold the domain name associated to that email.
I had to create a new userID: elkinmar1, with a new email associated to it.
I would like to have my original userID: elkinmar associated to my new email address as I've many pending activations of some EAs I have bought in the past, and I'd like to use.
Your help with this will be really appreciated.
Best Regards,
Elkin.