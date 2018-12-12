VPS

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Hi

I have rented  vps for my EA, it means that if I turn off my computer, ¿ Will the EA's continue running ?

Please

 
SysMaker:

Hi

I have rented  vps for my EA, it means that if I turn off my computer, ¿ Will the EA's continue running ?

Please

yes

 
SysMaker:

Hi

I have rented  vps for my EA, it means that if I turn off my computer, ¿ Will the EA's continue running ?

Please

If you've synchronized correctly your EA with your VPS and see a: 1 chart, 1 EA, 0 (or whatever) custom indicators, signal disabled, last known ping to ...., message in your VPS (right click) >> Journals log, then you can turn off your computer.



 
SysMaker:

Hi

I have rented  vps for my EA, it means that if I turn off my computer, ¿ Will the EA's continue running ?

Please

That's the best way for using MQL4

 
Ahmed Ahmed Elnagdy:

yes

Many thanks for your reply

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

If you've synchronized correctly your EA with your VPS and see a: 1 chart, 1 EA, 0 (or whatever) custom indicators, signal disabled, last known ping to ...., message in your VPS (right click) >> Journals log, then you can turn off your computer.



Many thanks for your reply

 

Hello,

How do I use my newly purchased or rented EA from the market here on my broker's vps please?  How do I get to it and load it on the charts?

Thank you!

 
investmentlocator:

Hello,

How do I use my newly purchased or rented EA from the market here on my broker's vps please?  How do I get to it and load it on the charts?

Thank you!

Ask your broker.

 
Ok, thank you Keith! 
 

good evening the team i need help i took a mql5 vps and logging in i saw that it was gone from my account

sorry for the translation I'm using Google translation

Thanks for your help :)

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MikaFx2710:

good evening the team i need help i took a mql5 vps and logging in i saw that it was gone from my account

sorry for the translation I'm using Google translation

Thanks for your help :)

If you have already subscribed to a MQL5 VPS server, you can't subscribe again.

You will find your VPS server, under your account number in the Navigator window of your MT platform.

Attach the EA or setup the signal you want to synchronize and the do that by right clicking on the VPS server.






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