YTD and Gain % not Correct?

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Hi,

I extract this table and did the calculations for Year To Date (YTD) , Daily Gain, Monthly Gain and All Time Gain and found it is not tally with that from the table. My questions are as below:

1) For year 2018 : YTD = [(1+1.9/100)(1+2.81/100)(1+1.78/100)(1+2.34/100)(1+2.17/100)(1+1.87/100)(1+1.36/100)(1+1.92/100)(1+0.73/100)(1+1.43/100)(1+2.76/100)(1-0.02/100) -1] x100%=  23.16% (7.51% from Table) , Huge difference!!

2) Is All Time Gain calculated same as YTD but to consider all the months in the 3 years period?

3) How do we calculate Daily and Monthly gain %, is it by the following formula?

 For Daily : [(1+  daily % /100)^ no of days -1] x 100 =    All Time Gain %

For Monthly : [(1+  monthly % /100)^ no of months -1] x 100 =    All Time Gain %

4) What is the meaning of Year-to-Date 30.01%, 3 Months 5.52% and Last week 0.49% ?

Kindly help.

Gain Table 

 

Hi,

I managed to resolve all but the Daily and Monthly Gain, appreciated if someone can help. 

Is it calculated as below?

For Daily : [(1+  daily % /100)^ no of days -1] x 100 =    All Time Gain %

For Monthly : [(1+  monthly % /100)^ no of months -1] x 100 =    All Time Gain %

Regards

 
Year to date refers to the period extending from the beginning of the year to the present. In business, note that the beginning of the year is not always January 1; many companies have fiscal years beginning at other times.
 
chua le:

Hi,

I extract this table and did the calculations for Year To Date (YTD) , Daily Gain, Monthly Gain and All Time Gain and found it is not tally with that from the table. My questions are as below:

1) For year 2018 : YTD = [(1+1.9/100)(1+2.81/100)(1+1.78/100)(1+2.34/100)(1+2.17/100)(1+1.87/100)(1+1.36/100)(1+1.92/100)(1+0.73/100)(1+1.43/100)(1+2.76/100)(1-0.02/100) -1] x100%=  23.16% (7.51% from Table) , Huge difference!!

2) Is All Time Gain calculated same as YTD but to consider all the months in the 3 years period?

3) How do we calculate Daily and Monthly gain %, is it by the following formula?

 For Daily : [(1+  daily % /100)^ no of days -1] x 100 =    All Time Gain %

For Monthly : [(1+  monthly % /100)^ no of months -1] x 100 =    All Time Gain %

4) What is the meaning of Year-to-Date 30.01%, 3 Months 5.52% and Last week 0.49% ?

Kindly help.

 

You forget the power of accummulation.

1+1 doesn't always makes 2.

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