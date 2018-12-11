YTD and Gain % not Correct?
Hi,
I managed to resolve all but the Daily and Monthly Gain, appreciated if someone can help.
Is it calculated as below?
For Daily : [(1+ daily % /100)^ no of days -1] x 100 = All Time Gain %
For Monthly : [(1+ monthly % /100)^ no of months -1] x 100 = All Time Gain %
Regards
Hi,
I extract this table and did the calculations for Year To Date (YTD) , Daily Gain, Monthly Gain and All Time Gain and found it is not tally with that from the table. My questions are as below:
1) For year 2018 : YTD = [(1+1.9/100)(1+2.81/100)(1+1.78/100)(1+2.34/100)(1+2.17/100)(1+1.87/100)(1+1.36/100)(1+1.92/100)(1+0.73/100)(1+1.43/100)(1+2.76/100)(1-0.02/100) -1] x100%= 23.16% (7.51% from Table) , Huge difference!!
2) Is All Time Gain calculated same as YTD but to consider all the months in the 3 years period?
3) How do we calculate Daily and Monthly gain %, is it by the following formula?
For Daily : [(1+ daily % /100)^ no of days -1] x 100 = All Time Gain %
For Monthly : [(1+ monthly % /100)^ no of months -1] x 100 = All Time Gain %
4) What is the meaning of Year-to-Date 30.01%, 3 Months 5.52% and Last week 0.49% ?
Kindly help.
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Hi,
I extract this table and did the calculations for Year To Date (YTD) , Daily Gain, Monthly Gain and All Time Gain and found it is not tally with that from the table. My questions are as below:
1) For year 2018 : YTD = [(1+1.9/100)(1+2.81/100)(1+1.78/100)(1+2.34/100)(1+2.17/100)(1+1.87/100)(1+1.36/100)(1+1.92/100)(1+0.73/100)(1+1.43/100)(1+2.76/100)(1-0.02/100) -1] x100%= 23.16% (7.51% from Table) , Huge difference!!
2) Is All Time Gain calculated same as YTD but to consider all the months in the 3 years period?
3) How do we calculate Daily and Monthly gain %, is it by the following formula?
For Daily : [(1+ daily % /100)^ no of days -1] x 100 = All Time Gain %
For Monthly : [(1+ monthly % /100)^ no of months -1] x 100 = All Time Gain %
4) What is the meaning of Year-to-Date 30.01%, 3 Months 5.52% and Last week 0.49% ?
Kindly help.