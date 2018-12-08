Candle Bullish or Bearish MQL REFERENCE
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Hello, i'm just creating an EA but i need your help for simple candlestick reference
i dont know the MQL4 REFERENCE for Candle ..
Simple MQL for bearish or bullish Candle
Example FOR EA :
LIKE THIS : if Candle Number 1 == Candle Number 12
NOT LIKE THIS : if (iOpen >/< iClose) == (iOpen >/< iClose)
Without iOpen & iClose
Thanks