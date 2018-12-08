Candle Bullish or Bearish MQL REFERENCE

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Hello, i'm just creating an EA but i need your help for simple candlestick reference


i dont know the MQL4 REFERENCE for Candle ..
Simple MQL for bearish or bullish Candle 


Example FOR EA : 






LIKE THIS :   if Candle Number 1 == Candle Number 12

NOT LIKE THIS : if (iOpen   >/<    iClose)     ==   (iOpen   >/<    iClose)



Without iOpen & iClose 



Thanks

 
it's open>close and open<close.
 
Marco vd Heijden:
it's open>close and open<close.

Without Open & Close ?


Because i want add, multiple candle on it ..

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