MLQ5 Virtual Hosting.
- Discussion of article "General information on Trading Signals for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5"
- Any questions from newcomers on MQL4 and MQL5, help and discussion on algorithms and codes
- Discussion of article "How to Prepare a Trading Account for Migration to Virtual Hosting"
Autotrading is always ON in MQL5 VPS.
So, if you want to stop some EA, or to change the settings of the EA, or to remove the chart, or to add the other chart with the other EA - you should do it in your Metatrader, and after that - you should synchronize it with VPS.
And there is small thread -
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You can pause VPS, or move your VPS subscription from one account to another
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172120
- 2017.03.09
- www.mql5.com
And you can see it from VPS logs - how many charts were synchronized (were sent) with/to VPS, how many EAs (one or zero), signal subscription (yes or not): you can see it from MQL5 log from your Metatrader -
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(two log VPS files) Virtual Platform Logs
- www.metatrader5.com
I have tried time after time to stop my visual host from running, I have removed the EA from the charts, closed the charts, turned auto-trading off and re-synchronised time after time but to no avail, the auto trading still happens. Any advice or ways to stop this?
After each change in your signal or EA settings/removal, you need to synchronize with your MQL5 VPS in order for them to take effect.
The other way to stop your loaded EA or signal subscription from functioning is to Stop your VPS server.
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