Errors Data Visualization on AMP futures Data
My crystal ball told me that is a chart of the Dax.
And so some broker offers an overnight Dax beside the one you expect (I just tell you what my crystal ball has just told me!).
So: Ask your broker!
And what are the trading hours of this instrument ? And where are these "additional" data ? You could provide all relevant informations.
The instrument is the DAX Futures December. In the following screenshot you can see a bar of 2018.11.25 03.00 and in Eurex there is no quotes at that time
Thanks
The instrument is the DAX Futures December. In the following screenshot you can see a bar of 2018.11.25 03.00 and in Eurex there is no quotes at that time
Thanks
Did you take into account an eventual shift in hours between Eurex quotes and AMP MT5 server ? (not sure there is one).
Did you ask to AMP, it's your broker who provides the data ?
Anyway that's (most probably) not an MT5 issue. MT5 only display the data provided.
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Hello,
in this image, historical data are also displayed for trading hours where the future is closed. The data provider is CGQ via AMP futures demo account.
It's a Metatrader 5 bug?