RSI
Luka Osterc:
I want to build a website with RSI table.
I want to build a website with RSI table.
Something like that:
Problem is that I don't know from where grab rsi data. Or how can I grab it from metatrader. Can anyone help me?
Create a handle for the RSI indicator, copy the buffer. Then create an array to hold the RSI values and then use a for loop to cycle from the oldest bars to the newest.
That's really not something you should be involving MT for at all! Your back-end should be responsible for everything quote aggregation to RSI calculations.
Hm... Can anyone here know how to do this?
They just told you how to do it.
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I want to build a website with RSI table.
Something like that:
Problem is that I don't know from where grab rsi data. Or how can I grab it from metatrader. Can anyone help me?