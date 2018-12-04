Working with Graphics: Has anyone ever faced such clotted-graphics issue?

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I'm embarrassed to ask this question because not sure if it was asked already, however I couldn't find a better way top explain the nature of the problem. Neither i knew what to search for!

steps of my robot's workflow:

1. The robot calculates M1 data

2. detects signals on M1 too! (remotely accessing m1 data using ibars,iclose etc.)

3. plot's the signals on M5,M15, H1 charts, using the (time,price) values from M1

Correct graphics look like this (when the robot loaded on old charts with lot of history)


When ever i run my EA on a newly installed MT4 & a new chart , all historic graphical objects clutter-up, (just like, as if, the price or time input parameter was wrong!)


(if i remove the robot & reattach it, the clutter goes away!)

So, My initial guess is this : 

I'm creating objects to historic locations (on current-chart) that don't exist (or not loaded into time-series buffer yet) on current chart (maybe the current chart dont have enough history?)


Give me your inputs & how you think it can be solved. I appreciate opinions from all! Thaks!

Hope i could explain what's going on  here.

[Deleted]  
anyone has any thoughts? 
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