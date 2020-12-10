Experts: Stochastic
I learned a lot of gadgets from you
Tks you!
But why this file I can not use on my mt4
I learned a lot of gadgets from you
Tks you!
But why this file I can not use on my mt4
Hello
You sent me the same message to several EAs that I published, you notice that there is something wrong on your platform or you are doing something wrong,
Troubleshooting: Try to delete and reload the platform, if it is not working try another platform, make sure it is not an ECN broker,
Maybe you are not uploading the EA to the correct file:
On the MQL4 platform go to file- Open Data Folder-MQL4-Experts-copy & paste the file.
Hello
You sent me the same message to several EAs that I published, you notice that there is something wrong on your platform or you are doing something wrong,
Troubleshooting: Try to delete and reload the platform, if it is not working try another platform, make sure it is not an ECN broker,
Maybe you are not uploading the EA to the correct file:
On the MQL4 platform go to file- Open Data Folder-MQL4-Experts-copy & paste the file.
What do you mean inactive ?
If you want to see the indicator on the screen you will not see it unless you upload it on the screen.
If you mean that there are no trades please note that in the screenshot you have total 61 trades in 5 years on H4 time frame ,choose a time frame with more trades like M15 (see screenshot), also you can upload the ea on more than one currency pair.
You also need to perform back test on other pairs and find the best results.
why do your EAs not work ECNs? Ive seen you mention it several times and I am just curious, thanks.
Because I'm not working with an ECN broker And I wrote the code to the broker which is not ECN ,
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Stochastic:
Stochastic EA trades with two "Stochastic " indicators works with all time frames major forex pairs.
Author: Aharon Tzadik