Experts: Stochastic

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Stochastic:

Stochastic EA trades with two "Stochastic " indicators works with all time frames major forex pairs.

Stochastic

Author: Aharon Tzadik

 

I learned a lot of gadgets from you

Tks you!

But why this file I can not use on my mt4

 
Bikill:

I learned a lot of gadgets from you

Tks you!

But why this file I can not use on my mt4

Hello

You sent me the same message to several EAs that I published, you notice that there is something wrong on your platform or you are doing something wrong,

Troubleshooting: Try to delete and reload the platform, if it is not working try another platform, make sure it is not an ECN broker,

Maybe you are not uploading the EA to the correct file:

On the MQL4 platform go to file- Open Data Folder-MQL4-Experts-copy & paste the file.

 
Aharon Tzadik:

Hello

You sent me the same message to several EAs that I published, you notice that there is something wrong on your platform or you are doing something wrong,

Troubleshooting: Try to delete and reload the platform, if it is not working try another platform, make sure it is not an ECN broker,

Maybe you are not uploading the EA to the correct file:

On the MQL4 platform go to file- Open Data Folder-MQL4-Experts-copy & paste the file.

I tried your signal, it's very good.
Only Stochastic is not active
Files:
321.jpg  72 kb
 
Bikill:
 is not active

What do you mean inactive ?

If you want to see the indicator on the screen you will not see it unless you upload it on the screen.

If you mean that there are no trades please note that in the screenshot you have total 61 trades in 5 years on H4 time frame ,choose a time frame with more trades like M15 (see screenshot), also you can upload the ea on more than one currency pair.

You also need to perform back test on other pairs and find the best results.


Stochastic

 
why do your EAs not work ECNs? Ive seen you mention it several times and I am just curious, thanks.
 
abbottc06:
why do your EAs not work ECNs? Ive seen you mention it several times and I am just curious, thanks.

Because I'm not working with an ECN broker And I wrote the code to the broker which is not ECN ,

If you have special requests go to "Freelance".

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