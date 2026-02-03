Indicators: ZigZagColor

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ZigZagColor:

It's modified version of ZigZag indicator that draw lines with different colors depending on the price movement direction.

ZigZagColor

Author: MetaQuotes Software Corp.


 

please suggest a modification that would beep every time the position of the beams is changed

and a few candles after the last change of beam position

 

Please can someone help in making the the zigzag colour which was made in MT5 language work with MT4 platform

the file is attached below. Here is my email mgbe_nsor@yahoo.com. Thanks in anticipation of your kind response

Files:
ZigzagColor.mq5  9 kb
ZigzagColor.ex5  19 kb
 
Automated-Trading:

ZigZagColour:

Author: MetaQuotes Software Corp.


So - ZZ indicator has 3 parameters:

// Depth = 12
// Deviation = 5
// Back Step = 3

but WHERE is the detailed description of these parameters ?!!

... well Depth = 12 is clear - it is PERIOD in bars ...

but what are the other parameters for?!

Please explain (in detail) so that all details would be in "one place" and not scattered. and not scattered all over the site ...

Thanks !

 
Vitaliy Kostrubko #:
// Depth = 12 // Deviation = 5 // Back Step = 3
Vitaliy Kostrubko #:
and what are the other parameters for?!

Deviation - minimum price distance in points between neighbouring extrema

Back Step - number of bars between two neighbouring extrema (minimum).

 
Alexandr Saprykin #:

Deviation - minimum price distance in points between neighbouring extrema

Back Step - number of bars between two neighbouring extrema (minimum)

Thank you ! )

And then maybe you can tell me another point ?!! :
If we set parameters, for example // Depth = 300 // Deviation = 100 // Back Step = 100, we still get this picture:

is it an "either/or" principle ??? O_O

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