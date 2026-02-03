Indicators: ZigZagColor
please suggest a modification that would beep every time the position of the beams is changed
and a few candles after the last change of beam position
Please can someone help in making the the zigzag colour which was made in MT5 language work with MT4 platform
the file is attached below. Here is my email mgbe_nsor@yahoo.com. Thanks in anticipation of your kind response
Author: MetaQuotes Software Corp.
So - ZZ indicator has 3 parameters:
// Depth = 12 // Deviation = 5 // Back Step = 3
but WHERE is the detailed description of these parameters ?!!
... well Depth = 12 is clear - it is PERIOD in bars ...
but what are the other parameters for?!
Please explain (in detail) so that all details would be in "one place" and not scattered. and not scattered all over the site ...
Thanks !
Deviation - minimum price distance in points between neighbouring extrema
Back Step - number of bars between two neighbouring extrema (minimum)
Thank you ! )
And then maybe you can tell me another point ?!! :
If we set parameters, for example // Depth = 300 // Deviation = 100 // Back Step = 100, we still get this picture:
is it an "either/or" principle ??? O_O
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
ZigZagColor:
It's modified version of ZigZag indicator that draw lines with different colors depending on the price movement direction.
Author: MetaQuotes Software Corp.