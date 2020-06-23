Suggestion for Marketplace
I agree with your suggestion that we can read all review by clicking on the star..
robert.miner:That'd be nice, right.
I agree with your suggestion that we can read all review by clicking on the star..
I agree with your suggestion that we can read all review by clicking on the star..
Very good idea!
I am reviving this long dormant topic just because this suggestion is still not in place, and would be quite beneficial for the marketplace, especially with some of the more underhand practices going on. How do we go about formally requesting this improvement?
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Hi,
I have a suggestion for the marketplace.
As you may know, there are several indicators, EAs etc. that have many reviews.
Going threw all the reviews is not possible, but sometimes you as a customer tend to read different opinions and reviews, not just 5 star reviews.
But its difficult to find those.
So why not integrate an overview for all stars that were given,
and by clicking on one of the stars you go there and can read it.
Like amazon is doing it, for example: