MT5 : ticks data questions, issues and bugs. All about ticks. - page 4
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The EA wins 100% with only one tick difference. Only limit orders. Profit: zero. In real life it would mean one tick profit every in/out.
The EA wins 100% with only one tick difference. Only limit orders. Profit: zero. In real life it would mean one tick profit every in/out.
How is that ?
I'am trying to export ticks (Symbol WINQ20) to a custom symbol WINFUT. However exporting doesn't work correct, colums bid and ask OR last and volume are skipped. Same thing when I import a tickfile (CSV) with BID and ASK, LAST and Volume filled it doesnt show up in the custom symbol.CustomTicksReplace
Tried also ot make an import with the command CustomTicksReplace same thing. I'am quite sure its a bug, it would be helpfull if it can be resolved in a future release.