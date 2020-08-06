MT5 : ticks data questions, issues and bugs. All about ticks. - page 4

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The EA wins 100% with only one tick difference. Only limit orders. Profit: zero. In real life it would mean one tick profit every in/out.

 
Arthur Albano:

The EA wins 100% with only one tick difference. Only limit orders. Profit: zero. In real life it would mean one tick profit every in/out.

How is that ?
 
Alain Verleyen:
How is that ?
Trade History Report
Name: ARTHUR ALBANO
Account: REAL ACCOUNT (BRL, 1:25, BROKER SERVER, real)
Broker: BROKER NAME
Date: 2019.01.14 22:11
Orders
Open Time Order Symbol Type Volume Price S / L T / P Time State Comment
2019.01.11 10:19:05.27555012084WING19buy limit1.00 / 1.00941652019.01.11 10:19:06.024filledEA_Insider
2019.01.11 10:19:05.54855012093WING19sell limit1.00 / 1.00941702019.01.11 10:19:15.865filledEA_Insider
2019.01.11 10:19:16.07555012140WING19buy limit1.00 / 1.00941802019.01.11 10:19:18.483filledEA_Insider
2019.01.11 10:19:16.11955012141WING19sell limit1.00 / 1.00941852019.01.11 10:19:17.981filledEA_Insider
2019.01.11 10:19:18.53555012156WING19buy limit1.00 / 1.00941852019.01.11 10:19:18.681filledEA_Insider
2019.01.11 10:19:18.69455012158WING19sell limit1.00 / 1.00941752019.01.11 10:19:19.205filledEA_Insider
2019.01.11 10:19:23.33855012178WING19buy limit1.00 / 1.00941852019.01.11 10:19:24.663filledEA_Insider
2019.01.11 10:19:23.44155012180WING19sell limit1.00 / 1.00941902019.01.11 10:19:24.329filledEA_Insider
2019.01.11 10:19:24.69555012189WING19buy limit1.00 / 1.00941852019.01.11 10:19:24.724filledEA_Insider
2019.01.11 10:19:24.75255012192WING19sell limit1.00 / 1.00941752019.01.11 10:19:24.944filledEA_Insider
2019.01.11 10:19:25.28555012193WING19buy limit1.00 / 1.00941752019.01.11 10:19:25.659filledEA_Insider
2019.01.11 10:19:25.32755012194WING19sell limit1.00 / 1.00941802019.01.11 10:19:36.478filledEA_Insider
2019.01.11 10:19:37.14655012237WING19buy limit1.00 / 1.00941752019.01.11 10:19:38.836filledEA_Insider
2019.01.11 10:19:37.18355012238WING19sell limit1.00 / 0.00941802019.01.11 10:22:02.038canceledEA_Insider
2019.01.11 10:22:02.06155013782WING19sell limit1.00 / 1.00941802019.01.11 10:30:00.846filledEA_Insider
2019.01.11 10:36:02.75955021681WING19buy limit1.00 / 1.00941452019.01.11 10:36:05.654filledEA_Insider
2019.01.11 10:36:02.81155021682WING19sell limit1.00 / 1.00941502019.01.11 10:36:03.448filledEA_Insider
2019.01.11 10:36:08.96355021732WING19buy limit1.00 / 1.00941402019.01.11 10:36:09.111filledEA_Insider
2019.01.11 10:36:09.07655021739WING19sell limit1.00 / 1.00941452019.01.11 10:36:16.460filledEA_Insider
2019.01.11 10:36:22.98155021854WING19buy limit1.00 / 1.00941552019.01.11 10:36:23.015filledEA_Insider
2019.01.11 10:36:23.03455021855WING19sell limit1.00 / 1.00941602019.01.11 10:36:46.615filledEA_Insider
2019.01.11 10:37:27.18355022188WING19buy limit1.00 / 1.00941652019.01.11 10:37:39.475filledEA_Insider
2019.01.11 10:37:27.25855022189WING19sell limit1.00 / 1.00941702019.01.11 10:37:28.104filledEA_Insider
2019.01.11 10:37:51.04855022281WING19buy limit1.00 / 1.00941652019.01.11 10:37:51.309filledEA_Insider
2019.01.11 10:37:51.09555022282WING19sell limit1.00 / 1.00941702019.01.11 10:52:52.714filledEA_Insider
2019.01.11 10:53:00.11255030298WING19buy limit1.00 / 1.00941602019.01.11 10:53:01.387filledEA_Insider
2019.01.11 10:53:00.56755030307WING19sell limit1.00 / 1.00941652019.01.11 10:53:02.741filledEA_Insider
2019.01.11 10:53:04.42655030352WING19buy limit1.00 / 1.00941752019.01.11 10:53:04.574filledEA_Insider
2019.01.11 10:53:04.48555030355WING19sell limit1.00 / 1.00941802019.01.11 11:21:51.958filledEA_Insider
2019.01.11 11:37:21.77455048754WING19buy limit1.00 / 1.00941802019.01.11 11:37:21.811filledEA_Insider
2019.01.11 11:37:21.83055048760WING19sell limit1.00 / 1.00941852019.01.11 11:37:24.223filledEA_Insider
2019.01.11 12:43:07.72055076328WING19buy limit1.00 / 1.00938502019.01.11 12:43:07.956filledEA_Insider
2019.01.11 12:43:07.90155076330WING19sell limit1.00 / 1.00938552019.01.11 12:45:29.823filledEA_Insider
Deals
Time Deal Symbol Type Direction Volume Price Order Commission Swap Profit Balance Comment
2019.01.11 08:10:15.82657461111balance0.000.00-5.0054.14saldo atual
2019.01.11 10:19:06.02457488591WING19buyin1.0094165550120840.000.000.0054.14EA_Insider
2019.01.11 10:19:15.86557488635WING19sellout1.0094170550120930.000.001.0055.14EA_Insider
2019.01.11 10:19:17.98157488650WING19sellin1.0094185550121410.000.000.0055.14EA_Insider
2019.01.11 10:19:18.48357488654WING19buyout1.0094180550121400.000.001.0056.14EA_Insider
2019.01.11 10:19:18.68157488656WING19buyin1.0094175550121560.000.000.0056.14EA_Insider
2019.01.11 10:19:19.20557488659WING19sellout1.0094175550121580.000.000.0056.14EA_Insider
2019.01.11 10:19:24.32957488671WING19sellin1.0094190550121800.000.000.0056.14EA_Insider
2019.01.11 10:19:24.66357488684WING19buyout1.0094185550121780.000.001.0057.14EA_Insider
2019.01.11 10:19:24.72457488686WING19buyin1.0094175550121890.000.000.0057.14EA_Insider
2019.01.11 10:19:24.94457488688WING19sellout1.0094175550121920.000.000.0057.14EA_Insider
2019.01.11 10:19:25.65957488692WING19buyin1.0094175550121930.000.000.0057.14EA_Insider
2019.01.11 10:19:36.47857488723WING19sellout1.0094180550121940.000.001.0058.14EA_Insider
2019.01.11 10:19:38.83657488727WING19buyin1.0094175550122370.000.000.0058.14EA_Insider
2019.01.11 10:30:00.84657494856WING19sellout1.0094180550137820.000.001.0059.14EA_Insider
2019.01.11 10:36:03.44857498408WING19sellin1.0094150550216820.000.000.0059.14EA_Insider
2019.01.11 10:36:05.65457498450WING19buyout1.0094145550216810.000.001.0060.14EA_Insider
2019.01.11 10:36:09.11157498485WING19buyin1.0094140550217320.000.000.0060.14EA_Insider
2019.01.11 10:36:16.46057498578WING19sellout1.0094145550217390.000.001.0061.14EA_Insider
2019.01.11 10:36:23.01557498622WING19buyin1.0094155550218540.000.000.0061.14EA_Insider
2019.01.11 10:36:46.61557498739WING19sellout1.0094160550218550.000.001.0062.14EA_Insider
2019.01.11 10:37:28.10457498892WING19sellin1.0094170550221890.000.000.0062.14EA_Insider
2019.01.11 10:37:39.47557498923WING19buyout1.0094165550221880.000.001.0063.14EA_Insider
2019.01.11 10:37:51.30957498964WING19buyin1.0094165550222810.000.000.0063.14EA_Insider
2019.01.11 10:52:52.71457507040WING19sellout1.0094170550222820.000.001.0064.14EA_Insider
2019.01.11 10:53:01.38757507363WING19buyin1.0094160550302980.000.000.0064.14EA_Insider
2019.01.11 10:53:02.74157507378WING19sellout1.0094165550303070.000.001.0065.14EA_Insider
2019.01.11 10:53:04.57457507491WING19buyin1.0094175550303520.000.000.0065.14EA_Insider
2019.01.11 11:21:51.95857521515WING19sellout1.0094180550303550.000.001.0066.14EA_Insider
2019.01.11 11:37:21.81157529839WING19buyin1.0094180550487540.000.000.0066.14EA_Insider
2019.01.11 11:37:24.22357529900WING19sellout1.0094185550487600.000.001.0067.14EA_Insider
2019.01.11 12:43:07.95657561789WING19buyin1.0093850550763280.000.000.0067.14EA_Insider
2019.01.11 12:45:29.82357563130WING19sellout1.0093855550763300.000.001.0068.14EA_Insider
0.00 0.00 14.00 68.14
Balance: 68.14 Free Margin: 68.14
Credit Facility: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin Level: 0.00%
Equity: 68.14
ReportHistory
Results
Total Net Profit: 14.00 Gross Profit: 14.00 Gross Loss: 0.00
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 0.88
Recovery Factor: 0.00 Sharpe Ratio: 2.61
Balance Drawdown:
Balance Drawdown Absolute: 0.00 Balance Drawdown Maximal: 0.00 (0.00%) Balance Drawdown Relative: 0.00% (0.00)
Total Trades: 16 Short Trades (won %): 4 (100.00%) Long Trades (won %): 12 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 16 (100.00%) Loss Trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 1.00 Largest loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 0.88 Average loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 16 (14.00) Maximum consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 14.00 (16) Maximal consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 16 Average consecutive losses: 0
 

I'am trying to export ticks (Symbol WINQ20) to a custom symbol WINFUT.  However  exporting doesn't work correct, colums bid and ask OR last and volume are skipped. Same thing when I import a tickfile (CSV) with BID and ASK, LAST and Volume filled it doesnt show up in the custom symbol.

CustomTicksReplace

Tried also ot make an import with the command CustomTicksReplace same thing. I'am quite sure its a bug,  it would be helpfull if it can be resolved in a future release.

      

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